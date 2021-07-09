Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Stylistic Action Beat 'Em Up Bloodroots Punches Its Way Onto Xbox Game Pass Next Week

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may or may not have seen that Bloodroots is heading (at launch) to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming next week, arriving on Thursday, July 15. The gory top down beat 'em up from developer Paper Cult...

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Xbox Cloud Gaming#Paper Cult#Nintendo Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
Related
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: Bloodroots, Farming Simulator 19, UFC 4, and More

Summer is heating up and we’re ready to catch the next wave of great Xbox Game Pass games coming soon. Now let’s kick back, relax, and enjoy these new arrivals!. Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a block-building RPG set in a fantasy land threatened by an evil cult. Explore, battle, create, and harvest in the charming single-player campaign or build big projects in the online sandbox mode for up to four players.
TechnologyGeekTyrant

Everything Coming to and Leaving Xbox Game Pass in July 2021 Part 1

Xbox recently revealed the list of titles and perks coming to Xbox Game Pass during the first half of July. The games include Dragon Quest Builders 2 via the Cloud which is pretty awesome. It’s a fun game. New perks include early access to Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game starting right now. Here’s the full list of games and perks.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Six New Games Help Build Xbox Game Pass In July

UFC 4 (Console via EA Play) – July 8th. Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, PC) – July 15th. The Medium (Cloud) – July 15th (Our Review) The two biggest games here are probably a pair already available on console. Dragon Quest Builders 2 and The Medium will now be available to play via the Cloud. As someone who enjoys getting his Razer Kishi out for mobile fun, that’s welcome news.
Video GamesGamespot

New Xbox Game Pass Ad Features A PS4 Controller And Nickelback Joke

The Xbox Game Pass Twitter account continued its hijinks this week with a advertisement for the service featuring a PlayStation 4 controller and a joke about Nickelback. The ad in question shows a picture of a person playing Sea of Thieves with a DualShock 4 controller, along with an Xbox take on the Nickelback song "Photograph."
Video Gamescogconnected.com

A Ton of New Content Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass In July

Since Xbox & Bethesda’s presentation at E3 2021 this year, it has become increasingly clear that Microsoft is putting the Xbox Game Pass at the forefront of its umbrella, as a subscription game service available on Xbox systems, PC and Cloud. It offers crossplay on the platforms to a plethora of video games and so Microsoft is slowly beating the idea of exclusivity in video games. With the clear push, the Xbox Game Pass has continuously received a plethora of games, DLCs, update and other content on its platform over the past few months. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs USD$14.99 while on PC and Console, the general version is USD$9.99.
MLBGame Informer Online

Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

Microsoft has just announced even more titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, including Bloober Team's The Medium for Cloud and the adorable Dragon Quest Heroes 2. Here are the latest games coming soon to the rotating library for those with Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate. Before...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Death’s Door on Xbox Game Pass?

Death’s Door is a new Zelda-like adventure with challenging bosses, fun puzzles, and a stunning yet somewhat creepy art style. Most of the time, we think major indies will immediately go to Xbox Game Pass because Microsoft has set that expectation, for better or worse. Will Death’s Door join that long legacy of Xbox Game Pass indie titles when it releases on July 20?
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Omno Brings Its World Of Wonders To Xbox Game Pass This Month

Xbox Game Pass is already packed with additions this month, but another one has just been confirmed in the form of Omno, which is a single-player adventure full of puzzles, secrets, and obstacles to overcome. The game has been created by solo developer Jonas Manke, and will see you "uncover...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

These Games Are Coming To Xbox Next Week (July 13-16)

It's time for your weekly Xbox new releases roundup, and while it's a fairly quiet one next week, it's highlighted by EA and Codemasters' F1 2021, along with another batch of small, but intriguing Xbox Game Pass releases. As it stands, here's what's coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Xbox Game Pass expands with 3 more titles

A good few times a month, Xbox Game Pass mixes things up a little, throwing out the old and welcoming in the new, giving gamers additional gaming experiences to take in. That’s the case here as July rolls on as three more games make the most of what Game Pass is able to offer.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Xbox Game Pass: the new games arriving today July 8th

UFC 4 (Xbox via EA Play) Tropico 6, the latest iteration of the famous management franchise that allows you to become a ruthless dictator or a pacifist statesman, will be made available to subscribers on all gaming platforms. Dragon Quest Builders 2, RPG set in a world made of blocks, was already available on Xbox and PC for several months and is preparing to finally arrive on the cloud. The fighting game based on mixed martial arts UFC 4, finally, will enter the Xbox catalog as part of the EA Play selection (both cloud gaming and EA Play for consoles are only accessible by subscribers to the Ultimate plan). Those just mentioned aren’t the only Xbox Game Pass games scheduled for July: Bloodroots (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), and The Medium (Cloud) will also arrive on day 15, while on 29 July is the turn of the Omno novelty. Remember in any case that in the middle of the month we will have to say goodbye to 3 games, namely Endless Space 2 (PC), Downwell (PC), and CrossCode (Cloud, Xbox, and PC).
Posted by
Alexa Buzz

Check out all the Newest Xbox Game Pass games in July

In July 2021, the Xbox Game Pass was announced with nine additional games. Check the latest titles in July for Xbox Game Pass. Xbox has new Xbox games for the first part of July. Nine additional games have been added to the service. And not all of that, 8 games had been erased by the end of June. Four of these nine new games were released in late June, but they are counted on July since they have been released. The Xbox Game Pass also has them. If you're an Xbox Game Pass customer, you may play these titles straight away.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Is Battlefield 2042 coming to Xbox Games Pass?

It’s hard to keep a big new game release under wraps these days, and back before Battlefield 2042 had been officially revealed, there were dozens of rumours around about DICE’s new first-person shooter. One of those rumours was that Battlefield 2042 was going to be an Xbox Game Pass exclusive.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Game Pass made Xbox “way more important” to Contraband dev Avalanche

Avalanche CEO Pim Holfve has explained how important the first-party deal with Microsoft is for the studio’s upcoming game, Contraband. After Contraband was revealed as an Xbox console exclusive during E3 2021, many of us were left wondering what a partnership with Xbox achieved for the studio, and how its launch on Xbox-only platforms would affect the vision of the project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy