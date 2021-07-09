Xbox Store Now Highlights Diverse Games Made In Latin America
Gaming has exploded over the years, and as a result, creators from all around the world are delivering a diverse selection of AAA titles all the way down to indie games. It's been incredible to see, especially with the [email protected] program making magnificent strides in highlighting some of the lesser known titles. That being said, there's always more that can be done, so the Microsoft Store is now highlighting 'Games Made in Latin America' in a special collection.www.purexbox.com
