Who needs internal combustion? Racers start their E-engines in Brooklyn

Peugeot's incredible new 9X8 prototype is a brilliant car with a small problem. The crown jewel of the Stellantis racing world is perfectly positioned to race at Le Mans and in the Europe-based World Endurance Championship, but half of all races set to be run by sports car racing's new top class are in the American IMSA series. Peugeot, of course, does not sell cars in America, rendering the second and third biggest endurance races in the world a moot point from a marketing perspective. They could have simply run the car anyway as extended marketing for their French operations, but the company now seems to be considering a more interesting solution.