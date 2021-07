There’s nothing like planning a surprise for a loved one and being able to witness their over-the-moon reaction, reminding you of how fulfilling it is to give back to someone who’s made a difference in your life. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” Gwyneth Paltrow tapped the Property Brothers to transform her assistant and longtime friend Kevin’s first purchased home into the oasis that he deserved — and say thank you for all that he’s done for her.