Biogen shares fall on report FDA head seeking investigation of her agency's approval of Alzheimer's drug

By Ciara Linnane
 8 days ago
Biogen Inc. shares slid 3% Friday, after a STAT report that the acting head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is calling for a federal investigation into her own agency's approval of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, a month after the decision irked lawmakers, doctors and pubic health advocates and led members of an independent committee associated with the FDA to step down. In a letter, Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the Office of the Inspector General to investigate interactions between FDA staff and Biogen in the run-up to the approval of the drug Aduhelm, STAT reported. The...

