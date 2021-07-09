Cancel
Gold futures settle higher Friday and mark sharpest weekly rise in 7 weeks, despite stock market rebound

By Mark Decambre
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gold futures on Friday booked a solid gain for the session, helping the commodity mark its third straight weekly advance, as choppiness in stocks, a tepid U.S. dollar and rapidly receding yields proved a bullish cocktail for bullion. August gold traded $10.40, or 0.6%, higher to settle at $1,810.60 an ounce, with a weekly advance of 1.53%, based on last Friday's closing level. The weekly gain was the metal's third in a row and its sharpest since the week ended May 21, FactSet data show, underscoring an uptrend taking hold in the yellow metal. A so-called golden...

