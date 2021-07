The American live video streaming app “twitch” is highly popular among the youngsters of America. The app consists of the premier of esports competitions. Other than this ist also included creative content such as acting, music, dance gaming live streaming and etc. As per the sources Twitch banned one of the famous users, Adin Ross. This is the fourth time he has been banned from Twitch. Whereas the streamer is claiming that this might be the permanent ban this time.