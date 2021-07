It’s an exciting time for the video game industry. During the holiday season, the latest generation console platforms hit the marketplace so fans could jump onto the likes of an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or a PlayStation 5. That alone is quite exciting but for the mere fact that these consoles are tough to get, having a unit makes it a bit more special right now. There’s a struggle finding units in stock, but what better way to enjoy the latest console than by making sure you’re actually on the latest updates with their different technical improvements and features lineup.