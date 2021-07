When Millennial Pink became a thing, it felt novel; people couldn’t get enough of the pastel shade because it seemed unexpected and practically made for improving Instagram photos. Nowadays, though, pastels of all kinds are everywhere — visit a cool new restaurant, open up your Instagram, or go shopping, and you’re guaranteed to see a rainbow of soft shades everywhere you look. And it’s tempting to jump on the trend. After all, the colors are pretty and often soothing (plus, right now, they seem to be considered about as stylish as it gets). Yet they present a conundrum: How do you decorate with pastels while still maintaining a grown-up aesthetic?