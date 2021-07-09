Cancel
FDA calls for investigation into its own approval of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
The acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration has called for a government investigation into her own agency’s approval of Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

