Three charged with insider trading in Long Island Iced Tea’s pivot to blockchain

By Chris Matthews
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
When a beverage company attempted to dump the drinks business and join the blockchain bandwagon in 2017, the story became a comic symbol of crypto excess, sending the company's stock soaring just months before cryptocurrency prices crashed early the next year.

#Insider Trading#Long Island Iced Tea#Long Blockchain#Sec
