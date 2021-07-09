Three charged with insider trading in Long Island Iced Tea’s pivot to blockchain

Imago BioSciences, Inc. ("Imago"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 8,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Imago, are expected to be $134.4 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Imago. Imago has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from Imago up to an additional 1,260,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Imago's common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is expected to begin trading under the symbol "IMGO" on July 16, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.