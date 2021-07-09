Level 3 evacuations ordered as Bootleg Fire jumps to 38,000 acres

(Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

(KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.) Officials said Friday that the Bootleg Fire burning in Klamath County has more than doubled in size to over 38,000 acres and now threatens nearly 3000 homes, KATU reports.

The fire started July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest on Fuego Mountain. It is 0% contained as of Friday.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.

Officials said dry conditions brought on by drought are fueling the fire’s rapid spread.

“The fire will continue to move unchecked in all directions, with unstable air conditions and extremely dry fuels,” officials said.

There have been several emergency closures of national forestlands due to the fire. Level 3 “GO” evacuations have been issued for the nearby towns of Sprague River and Beatty. Fire officials said less than 25% of the 3000 home threatened are under Level 3 evacuation orders.

Visibility is limited for drivers on Highway 140, Sprague River Highway, and in Chiloquin and the surrounding areas due to smoke.