Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

10 things from this week that'll warm your heart and bring a smile to your face

By Annie Reneau
Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OanbV_0asOMztu00

Though the holiday festivities from last weekend have waned, there's plenty to enjoy as we head into the peak of the summer season. Here are ten of the best things we've seen this week that are sure to bring joy to your heart and a smile to your face.

1. British footballer Mason Mount gives a superfan his jersey—and her face is everything.

Though "football" (err, soccer) is not quite as big a deal on this side of the pond, England's winning streak has U.K. fans jumping for joy. And this young fan, Belle, got the surprise of a lifetime when England's Mason Mount walked into the stands and handed her a jersey. That face screams pure joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUuD4_0asOMztu00

This moment had me 🥺 @masonmount_10 👏🏾 https://t.co/tzWWlPijW6

— Rem Williams (@Rem Williams)1625704096.0

2. Is there anything cuter than a baby saying "Mama" in his sleep? No, there is not.

Sometimes joy comes in big, celebratory packages and sometimes it comes in tiny, sweet ones. Watch this wee one talking in his sleep about his favorite person in the whole world. Babies are seriously the best.

3. Recovered addict offers to pay for woman's rehab after she stole his dog.

After Brayden Morton's Shar-pei Darla was stolen from his yard, he posted a plea to help find her on Facebook, with a reward of $5000. Ultimately, a woman called weeping, admitting to taking the dog. When Morton met with her, he recognized immediately that she was a drug addict. Morton himself has been in recovery for six years and works as a Drug and Alcohol Interventionist, so he gave her a hug and offered to help her into rehab.

Read the fortuitous story here.

4. 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde became the first African-American champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Zaila Avant-garde is a wonder. Not only is she the first African-American to win the national spelling bee title in its 96-year history, and the first student from Louisiana to take home that crown, but she also holds three Guiness World Records for the most basketballs dribbled simultaneously, the most basketballs bounces, and the most bounce juggles in one minute. Watch out, world. This girl is going places.

Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night by cor… https://t.co/wbcqeBBfN5

— Keith Boykin (@Keith Boykin)1625796848.0

5. Minnesota is putting an end to lunch debt shaming, and we are here for it.

No student should ever be made to feel bad that their family is struggling to afford food, and they certainly shouldn't be shamed for something they have no control over. Yet in some places, kids with school lunch debt are given jelly sandwiches instead of a hot lunch, some are given a stamp on their hand that says "I need lunch money," and some even have their lunches thrown away in front of everyone. Absoluetly appalling. Minnesota is ending allllll of that, with the state education commissioner saying, "Our lunchrooms are an extension of the classroom and set students up for academic success." Read the story here.

6. 12-year-old Mi'kmaw boy walks 200km (124.2 miles) and raises more than $40,000 in response to residential school tragedies

With the discovery of hundreds upon hundreds of Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves at Canadian residential schools has come a great deal of pain and trauma. Landyn Toney, a Mi'kmaw boy whose great grandmother spent her childhood at a residential school, decided to channel his anger over that history into something positive. "I'm not the kind of person that just wants to let my anger go," he told CBC News after five days of walking. "I wanted to show my anger by doing something good." He held a 200-kilometer fundraising walk to raise money for Indigenous causes.

7. When the pandemic canceled graduation, this teacher brought the stage to every graduating senior to walk.

Dedicated educators are a gift to the world, and this Canadian P.E. teacher is clearly dedicated. Not only did he create a portable graduation stage, but he personally drove it around to each graduating senior's house and had their families present their diplomas as they walked the stage. Love seeing such creative and innovative solutions to pandemic limitations.

8. The doggy-dancing duet that never gets old.

It's not a new video, but it also never gets old. Buddy Mercury playing the piano and singing (seriously, what the heck) and his little friend dancing along is the epitome of awesome. The simultaneous tail wag and butt wiggle really put the cherry on top of this delight sundae.

9. Kiddo putting his "personal best" fishing catch back in the water with such a sweet heart.

Somebody please give this kid his own nature show. The way he's so proud and awed by her, and then how gently he puts her back in the water. "She's so big and beautiful..." Gracious, it doesn't get any sweeter.

His heart & spirit 🔥 https://t.co/6UTdTFHNn0

— MC HAMMER (@MC HAMMER)1625548305.0

10. Finally, here's a triple dose of seratonin to push you through the weekend.

"Dogs and cats living together—mass hysteria!" Or maybe it's just exactly the world we all want to live in. It's not possible to not love these clips of kitty-puppy love.

Good kitty.. 😅 https://t.co/cJvxqCt8KP

— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden)1625777674.0

The perfect spot.. 😊 https://t.co/JKaa5if3aV

— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden)1625743001.0

Best friends forever.. https://t.co/p09x9nQQa2

— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden)1625728253.0

Have a great weekend, everyone!

From Your Site Articles

  • Who's ready for some good news about icebergs? Because they're ... ›
  • Let these bits of good news and hilarious GIFs take you to your ... ›
  • I'm honestly fed up with all the bad news, so I illustrated 50 of the ... ›

Utah teenager faces a year in prison for stomping on a 'Back the Blue' sign while smirking

07.13.21

One of the greatest things about being an American is freedom of speech. The First Amendment guarantees every American the right to speak their mind without fear of reprisal for having an unpopular, offensive, or downright dangerous opinion.

In America, speech is such a protected act that you can burn the American flag because it's seen as a "symbolic speech." There's something special about a country that values individual expression over protecting a symbol of the state.

Comments / 0

Upworthy

Upworthy

19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Keith Boykin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warm Your Heart#That Face#Wee#Football#Spelling Bee#British#Facebook#African American#Guiness World Records#Indigenous#Canadian#Cbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Beauty & Fashionromper.com

24 Warm Weather Costumes That'll Keep Your Kids Cool This Halloween

Although Halloween is often associated with brisk autumn weather, not every town is feeling the chill by late October. If you’re in a temperate (or simply hot) part of the world, then these warm weather Halloween costume ideas are well worth considering. There’s a ton of costume options that won’t have your kid melting in sweat by the end of the evening, and they’re just as creative and expressive as their cold-weather counterparts.
ReligionSmith Mountain Eagle

A Home in Your Heart

There is a story told that once upon a time God played a game of “hide and seek” with humans. As the story begins, God is conversing with an angel: “Where shall I hide myself so that they won’t know where to look for me?” God pondered. “I know,” offered...
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

The dog-tor will see you now! They're the pooches who bring joy and comfort to the sick and terminally ill... and their magical stories will make your heart soar

Our four-legged friends offer perfect companionship. But some very special dogs provide even more. Therapy dogs comfort and bring joy to patients and their relatives in hospitals, care homes and hospices. They may not have been to medical school but that doesn't stop them providing the best medicine. They alleviate...
Cincinnati, OHspectrumnews1.com

Carousel brings back smiles to kids' faces

CINCINNATI — With Ohio health restrictions lifting, family fun activities are back including a chance to ride Carol Ann’s Carousel in Cincinnati for the first time in a long time. What You Need To Know. Carol Ann's Carousel is back open for the first time since the beginning of the...
Greenville, NCDaily Reflector

July 12 Bless Your Heart

Why work when the government will pay you more to stay home on the couch? I love my couch and my boss does not yell at me there. Only my wife. And she cannot fire me because we are too poor to get a divorce. Maybe people will go back to work at some point. Or maybe not. Just get on with your life and I will continue to lead my life of wretchedness.
Behind Viral VideosAG Week

These three ag-related TikToks will help you spend the weekend with a smile on your face

Everybody likes to escape the heat that is brought on by the summer months, even cows! In a video posted by Mcc, TikTok users see a line of cattle, ever-so patiently waiting for their turn for a quick dip in the water. While this obviously cools the cattle down, it serves another purpose: parasite prevention. Plunge dipping is done on farms and ranches to help with parasite prevention by washing off the ticks, flies, lice, mites and more! One user commented, “I love the cows jumping in!”
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

29 Memes About Love That'll Make Your Heart Grow Three Sizes

Having love in your life is like having a cashmere sweater — once you make the initial investment, it only gets softer, warmer, and comfier over time, as long as you take good care of it. Even if it gets worn over the years, you can usually find a way to patch it up, and it's definitely worth the effort. Let's be clear: By "love," I'm not referring to those obnoxious couples flaunting their relationship on your Insta feed. Genuine affection is oftentimes something other people can't see, and I've rounded up some memes about love that capture what it feels like to be accepted for exactly who you are.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These 12 Sad Love Stories From Real People Will Shatter Your Heart

Love stories don't always have a happy ending. You might fall for someone who doesn't return your phone calls or dates your best friend or simply doesn't feel the same way you do. DW, heartbreak won't stop you from moving on and pursuing new relationships. But before you get a happy fairytale ending, there's a chance you'll collect a sad love story or two along the way. Sorry to be a downer, friends, but it's true. A sad story is sometimes the best love story.
Journalismnolangroupmedia.com

Begin your day with a smile

Answers - we look for them everywhere, and when all is said and done, we normally discover we were looking for answers in all the wrong places. If that’s not frustrating to you, then you have some super duper attitude fixer-upper stuff that you need to start sharing with the rest of us. Answers are problem solvers that provide great relief to ones’ weary spirit when you have been searching for solutions with no results.
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

This doctor shows up at strangers’ weddings and brings back old flowers as gifts for her patients

Eleanor Love knew, as a medical student, that weddings were responsible for a lot of leftover flowers. Rather than let them go to waste, she came up with a brilliant idea: she would call wedding coordinators up as often as possible, even if she did not know the bride and groom, to ask if she could stop by the event venue to pick up the couple's leftover flowers. After the couple's big day, Love would collect after-wedding bouquets and centerpieces to gift to her lonely hospital patients. Several of the doctor's patients have deeply appreciated the thoughtful token. Her initiative now goes by the name The Simple Sunflower, The Washington Post reports.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

The neighbor from hell wears a familiar face | Letter from your editor

Every neighborhood in New Jersey has this guy. You know him. Maybe you’re related to him. Maybe you’ve been him -- the loudmouth racist who likes to bully the neighbors then brag about how the cops won’t do anything about it. The guy who you just know is the one who keyed your car, or flattened your tires, or pelted your car with metal ball bearings, yet each time you call the local police it seems his bad acts are, if not encouraged, perhaps conveniently ignored.
Musictalesbuzz.com

Listen To This: Glitter Sparkling On Your Heart!

You may be familiar with her breakthrough song Supalonely – and her other tunes are great too!. We’re not really in a partying mood this weekend. But we do wanna feel carefree. Glitter reminds us of the beach or cruising down the coast in a convertible, wind blowing through your hair.
WorkoutsCosmopolitan

9 Cute Workout Headbands That'll Keep Your Pretty Face Sweat-Free

The recipe for the perfect workout outfit includes the following: a stylish two-piece set, a cute pair of tennis shoes, and a workout headband. I know, I know. You might be thinking that the 80s-esque hair accessory doesn't serve much of a purpose besides looking fun. But listen! Not only does it add some oomph to your exercise 'fit, but it also keeps sweat from dripping all over you and your hair out of the way while you're on a run, pumping iron, or doing some yoga. So if you're interested in snagging yourself a band because it'll def make exercising a lot easier (and chicer!), I've gathered some workout headbands that are equal parts fashionable and practical.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Brenda & The Bible: MIND YOUR HEART

I love the aroma of tomatoes ripening on the vine!!! It reminds me of the small farm I grew up on and it also brings to mind this column from a few years ago that is still so close to my heart … and actually yours. I hope you enjoy it …
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Upworthy

Storm chaser's patience pays off as he finally captures incredibly rare quadruple microburst

One of Mike Olbinski's vivid childhood memories is of him sitting on the back porch with his dad watching a lightning storm. Out of the blue, a lightning bolt hit directly behind their house. He was blinded by the light but it was a moment that sparked his curiosity and spirit of adventure. It was his love for the weather and storms that inspired him to pick up a camera and Arizona, his hometown, served as the perfect canvas. The first thing he wanted to do, was to capture pictures of lightning. "We get our annual monsoon for about 3 months during the summers. Incredible lightning displays, dust storms, flooding, microbursts, and gorgeous landscapes. It was a perfect place to learn my craft at a slower pace and figure things out along the way," wrote Olbinski in Met Matters. He chased tornadoes as a boy along with his brothers and years later, little has changed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy