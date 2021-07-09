Ryan And Christina Day Named Guest Speakers For Ohio State’s Celebration Of 2020 Graduates

While there were no in-person commencement ceremonies last year due to the pandemic, Ohio State announced on Friday it will hold a special celebration for those graduates in Ohio Stadium next month in their place.

Buckeyes head football coach Ryan Day and his wife, Nina Day, will serve as the speakers at the event, which will take place from 7:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 7.

“Ryan and Nina are prominent members of our Buckeye community and have long served as well-spoken and highly recognized ambassadors of all Ohio State has to offer,” university president Kristina M. Johnson said in a statement. “It’s both fitting and exciting that our 2020 graduates and their families will have the opportunity to hear their inspirational message.”

Ohio State previously honored the 2020 graduates with virtual ceremonies in May, August and December with the promise of holding an in-person celebration when it was safe to do so. Tickets and academic regalia are not required, but graduates are asked to RSVP in advance through the university’s commencement website.

There will also be a graduation ceremony for the summer 2021 graduates held at the Schottenstein Center at 2 p.m. on Aug. 8. Executive vice president and provost Bruce A. McPheron will be the guest speaker that afternoon.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI