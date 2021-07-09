Catcher Adrian Del Castillo leads Miami Hurricanes prospects primed for MLB draft

Miami Hurricanes catcher Adrian Del Castillo was once thought of as a lock to be a first-round draft pick in the 2021 MLB draft, but a dip in production in his third college season may cost him a bit of a slip.

But whether he hears his name called Sunday night or Monday afternoon, Del Castillo will be an early draft choice, leading UM’s group of eligible prospects.

The 2021 MLB draft has its first round, plus competitive balance picks that take it through the first 36 selections, slated to start at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The second through 10th rounds begin Monday at 1 p.m., and rounds 11-20 start at noon on Tuesday, before the MLB All-Star Game in Denver that night.

“He’s got a chance to go the first day, no doubt,” Miami coach Gino DiMare said of Del Castillo, “but if he doesn’t, he’ll go very early the second day, which will be early second round. I think that’s the latest he’ll go.”

That falls right in line with were Del Castillo is ranked by MLB.com , which has him slotted as the No. 42 baseball draft prospect.

Del Castillo, a Miami Gulliver Prep grad, burst onto the college baseball scene as a freshman in 2019, when he crushed 12 home runs, had 72 RBI and a .994 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS). In the COVID-shortened 2020 spring, he had his OPS up to 1.025 in 16 games. That number in 54 games in 2021 dropped to .775 while he drove in just 37 runs.

“I’ve always felt this way: If a guy can hit, he’s always going to hit — period,” DiMare said. “And Del has always been able to hit. I just don’t think this one season should dictate his future.”

DiMare attributes the sudden dropoff to a mechanical flaw the team found in the left-handed batter’s swing where he would drop his hands as he loaded up before swinging.

“Something that can be corrected,” he said, “but it’s something that got away from us a little bit — and him — and we weren’t able to correct it in enough time to get him back to where he was, especially his freshman year.”

DiMare also believes Del Castillo’s growth defensively as a catcher will be a plus for him at the next level. It’s something that was a knock on him earlier in his career, when he would also rotate into the outfield or get slotted in as Miami’s designated hitter.

After Del Castillo, the Hurricanes could be waiting a bit to see another prospect come off the board, but first baseman Alex Toral and pitchers Jake Smith, JP Gates and Daniel Federman are among the next group. Respectively, Prospects Live ranks them 328, 331, 402 and 490.

Toral and Federman, a pair of Archbishop McCarthy grads, spoke with emotion, as if they had played their final college game when UM’s season ended in the Gainesville Regional last month. They could be prepared to sign with a pro team and forego an extra season of eligibility available to them.

“They do want to sign, and that’s okay,” DiMare said. “We didn’t expect these guys to be back for their fourth year. Remember, the COVID year was their junior years. From all accounts, you would think that would be the year that those guys signed.”

But last season’s baseball draft was cut to five rounds, and neither was selected then.

Smith arrived at Miami as a junior college product in 2021, and after battling efficiency issues early, he became one of the Hurricanes’ most reliable starters. He posted a 3.45 ERA in 18 appearances, seven of them starts. Gates is a two-way player who missed most of 2021 to injury, but he’s more of a pitching prospect.