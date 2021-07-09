Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Margo Price Sings ‘Hey Child’ With Allison Russell, Adia Victoria on ‘Colbert’

By Joseph Hudak
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Margo Price has announced the release of a new EP. Live From the Other Side is a collection of three live performances, including a pair of collaborations with four of Price’s favorite artists: Adia Victoria, Allison Russell, the Suffers singer Kam Franklin, and Kyshona Armstrong. The all-star ensemble’s rendition of “Hey Child,” a track off Price’s That’s How Rumors Get Started album, premiered Friday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

www.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Adia Victoria
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Margo Price
Person
Kam Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hey Child#Newport Folk Festival#Ep#Turner#Buddhist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Dierks Bentley Drops Surprise ‘Live From Telluride’ EP Featuring War & Treaty, Larkin Poe

Dierks Bentley’s collaborative performance with Larkin Poe and the War and Treaty at the 2021 ACM Awards was too good to be a one-off. “It’d be kind of hard to suck with that band onstage with you,” he told Rolling Stone during tour rehearsals this spring. “I was like the carpet in Big Lebowski: just trying to tie the room together. We got done playing that and I was like, ‘We have to do something else,’ because it was too much fun.” The country star reconvened the two duos in June for his appearance at the 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado,...
Musicwbjb.org

Allison Russell – The Runner

Born and raised in Montreal, Allison Russell imbues her music with the colors of her city – the light, the landscape, the language – but also the trauma that she suffered there. It is a heartbreaking reflection on a childhood no one should have to endure, and at the same time a powerful reclamation – asserted from a place of healing, of motherhood, of partnership – and from a new home made in Nashville.
MusicJamBase

Courtney Marie Andrews Covers Bob Dylan’s ‘To Ramona’

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews contributed a cover of Bob Dylan’s “To Ramona” to Dylan Revisited, a compilation put together by Uncut magazine. Today, Courtney Marie Andrews released her take on the tune everywhere via Fat Possum Records and also unveiled a “To Ramona” live performance video. “Recorded one of...
Musicwunc.org

Allison Ponthier, 'Hell Is A Crowded Room'

Allison Ponthier is the latest would-be It Girl of the In-Between. She locates herself in that space of psychic uncertainty with the first line of this slow ballad about wallowing in social anxiety, as she stands apart in a crowd of strangers pressed shoulder to shoulder, longing for the gentle oblivion of loneliness.
MusicNashville Scene

Watch Margo Price Get a Little Help From Her Friends on Colbert

One of many things the pandemic has prevented is a proper hometown release party for Margo Price’s That’s How Rumors Get Started. (At least she got to play not too far away at The Caverns in May.) The country-soul-rock songsmith plays well with others, and it’s almost guaranteed there’d be one hell of a parade of guest appearances.
MusicPaste Magazine

I’ll Be Your Mirror: Velvet Underground Tribute Album to Feature Covers by Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Many More

Verve Records has announced I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico (Sept. 24), a star-studded covers compilation featuring Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, The National’s Matt Berninger, Courtney Barnett and more offering their renditions of each track from the band’s all-timer of a 1967 debut album. Lead track, Kurt Vile & The Violators’ “Run Run Run,” is out now along with a visualizer.
MusicGuitar Player

Marcus King and Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Featured on New Ida Mae Album

Having been on standby in the sleepy, picturesque city of Bath, UK, Ida Mae are currently experiencing a culture shock. “We just went from 15 months off the road to driving through Central New York on the July 4 weekend!” laughs the duo’s guitarist/vocalist Chris Turpin. “But we kind of got used to it in a couple of days. It’s like we never stopped.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Cale Tyson’s ‘Baby You’re Wrong’ Is Your Sad Vaxxed Summer Song

In 2014, Cale Tyson performed at a Ones to Watch showcase presented by Rolling Stone Country at Nashville’s Exit/In opposite future star Margo Price and RaeLyn Nelson, Willie’s granddaughter. Tyson, a Texas native, sang country music songs that night, emphasizing a hillbilly hiccup in his voice and even flirting with a yodel. He sold it well and looked the part too — hat, boots, Pendleton jacket.
Musicsiriusxm.com

Hear Charlie Worsham, Margo Price & Brenda Lee discuss The Beatles’ influence on country

Thanks to the versatility of their storytelling, songwriting, and artistry, The Beatles’ longstanding musical influence extends far beyond just rock ‘n’ roll. Celebrate and explore the band’s impact on the world of country music during the latest installment of Y’All Together Now — The Beatles From a Nashville Perspective, premiering on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18) on July 16 at 11am ET.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Vincent Neil Emerson Is Guided by the Spirit of Townes Van Zandt on Stark New Album

Vincent Neil Emerson was watching Edward Norton portray both a rhapsodizing stoner and his straitlaced brother in 2009’s Leaves of Grass when the actor began singing a Townes Van Zandt song onscreen. Emerson, a native of East Texas, hadn’t yet discovered the tragic songwriter at the time and he dutifully studied the film’s closing credits to see who was responsible for writing “Rex’s Blues.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Yola Is Ready to Meet Her Moment

One minute, Yola is talking about the barriers she’s encountered as a black British woman in the music business. The next minute, she’s demonstrating how she’s knocking them down. On a Zoom call from her temporary digs in Madison, Tennessee, wearing a brightly striped turtleneck that matches her effervescent mood, Yola is explaining the meaning of “Barely Alive,” on her new album, Stand for Myself. She sings a bit of its chorus a cappella: “And we try/To get by/And we strive,” she begins, before her voice, earthy but tender, soars up for the last phrase, “But we’re barely alive!”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

John Mayer Makes Eighties Slickness Seem Weirdly Heartfelt on ‘Sob Rock’

No one is more aware of what people think about John Mayer than John Mayer himself. The title of his eighth studio album acknowledges past accusations of sad-boy mopery. The muted pastels of the throwback cover art, complete with a simulation of the “Nice Price” sticker that Columbia Records used to slap on its bargain LPs, dares you to call him a purveyor of slick, dated studio-rock.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Billy Bragg Announces New Album ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’

Billy Bragg has announced his new album The Million Things That Never Happened, the British singer-songwriter and activist’s first collection of new music in four years. Ahead of the LP’s October 8th release via Cooking Vinyl, Bragg has dropped the first single “I Will Be Your Shield,” which he called the “heart and soul of the album.” “I’ve come to the conclusion that empathy is the currency of music — that our job as songwriters is to help people come to terms with their feelings by offering them examples of how others may have dealt with a situation similar to that in...
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 16

After releasing her relentlessly catchy debut single, "Whip My Hair" in 2010 (when she was just nine years old), the singer and rapper Willow went on to release more than a half-dozen albums and EPs of mostly uptempo pop and dance music. But on her latest album, Lately I Feel Everything, the now 20-year-old artist gets loud and electric with a collection of '90s-influenced guitar rock, inspired by Wicked Wisdom, the nu-metal band her mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, used to be in. We open this week's show with Lately I Feel Everything, and talk about Willow's exponential growth as an artist.
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 8 New Albums out July 16th!

A midsummer’s crop of new albums? Do go on! John Mayer reunites with producer Don Was for the sleek and stylized Sob Rock. Though the album is only occasionally as ‘yacht rock’ (or ‘roséwave,’ for that matter) as its Winwood/Scaggs/Palmer-indebted cover suggests, it boasts plenty of Mayer’s skillful guitar work as well as contributions from Maren Morris and Cautious Clay. Following her 2019 breakout, lo-fi phenom Clairo returns with her intimate and tender second album, Sling. Returning to his Chet Faker moniker, singer/producer Nick Murphy explores rhythms and atmospheres on Hotel Surrender. Imminent XPN Fest headliners Tedeschi Trucks Band (and guest Trey Anastasio) present a recording of their one-off run-through of Derek and the Dominos’ seminal 1970 LP Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which they staged for the 2019 LOCKN’ festival. Adventurous LA artist Lawrence Rothman puts their own spin on sun-bleached Americana on the Lucinda Williams- and Amanda Shires-featuring Good Morning, America. Brazilian-born Rodrigo Amarante might be best-known for his song “Tuyo” serving as the theme to the series Narcos; his new solo album, Drama, draws inspiration from bossa nova and The Rolling Stones. Canadian folk-pop heroes Barenaked Ladies‘ Detour de Force is their first release in four years, featuring topical songs the venerable group constructed in lockdown. Santigold, Ziggy Marley, The Clash’s Mick Jones, and others make appearances on Solid Gold U-Roy, the final album by reggae icon U-Roy, who passed away in February of this year. PRESS PLAY on these new releases (and a bunch more) below…

Comments / 0

Community Policy