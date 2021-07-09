Margo Price Sings ‘Hey Child’ With Allison Russell, Adia Victoria on ‘Colbert’

A midsummer’s crop of new albums? Do go on! John Mayer reunites with producer Don Was for the sleek and stylized Sob Rock. Though the album is only occasionally as ‘yacht rock’ (or ‘roséwave,’ for that matter) as its Winwood/Scaggs/Palmer-indebted cover suggests, it boasts plenty of Mayer’s skillful guitar work as well as contributions from Maren Morris and Cautious Clay. Following her 2019 breakout, lo-fi phenom Clairo returns with her intimate and tender second album, Sling. Returning to his Chet Faker moniker, singer/producer Nick Murphy explores rhythms and atmospheres on Hotel Surrender. Imminent XPN Fest headliners Tedeschi Trucks Band (and guest Trey Anastasio) present a recording of their one-off run-through of Derek and the Dominos’ seminal 1970 LP Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which they staged for the 2019 LOCKN’ festival. Adventurous LA artist Lawrence Rothman puts their own spin on sun-bleached Americana on the Lucinda Williams- and Amanda Shires-featuring Good Morning, America. Brazilian-born Rodrigo Amarante might be best-known for his song “Tuyo” serving as the theme to the series Narcos; his new solo album, Drama, draws inspiration from bossa nova and The Rolling Stones. Canadian folk-pop heroes Barenaked Ladies‘ Detour de Force is their first release in four years, featuring topical songs the venerable group constructed in lockdown. Santigold, Ziggy Marley, The Clash’s Mick Jones, and others make appearances on Solid Gold U-Roy, the final album by reggae icon U-Roy, who passed away in February of this year. PRESS PLAY on these new releases (and a bunch more) below…