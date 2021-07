When it comes to rappers who simply do not give the slightest of damns, The Game is among the most notable figures that comes to mind. The legendary Compton emcee has continuously shared his every waking thought on wax for years now, be it drunkenly professing his love for mentor Dr. Dre or speaking on violent sexcapades with Kim Kardashian in an unreleased track. It's no secret that name-dropping has become a staple part of Game's toolkit, and it can't be denied that the rapper hasn't embraced it.