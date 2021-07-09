Cancel
Todd Haynes doc seeks the genesis of the Velvet Underground

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANNES, France (AP) — The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno's quip that the band didn't sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band. You won't hear that line in Todd Haynes' documentary “The Velvet Underground,” nor will you see a montage...

Todd Haynes
Brian Eno
#The Velvet Underground#The Genesis#Doc#Cannes#Ap#The Associated Press
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021: Onoda, Everything Went Fine, Between Two Worlds, The Velvet Underground

"Onoda," subtitled "10,000 Nights in the Jungle," tells the story of the real-life figure Hiroo Onoda, a Japanese soldier who spent nearly 30 years in the Philippines living out what must be a record-setting case of denial: He didn't believe that World War II had ended, and he continued to fight for the Imperial Army on Lubang Island—sometimes even killing civilians, according to accounts—until 1974.
MoviesHarvard Crimson

From Cannes: ‘The Velvet Underground’ is a Hypnotic Love Letter

Director Todd Haynes’ new film, “The Velvet Underground,” premiered on July 8 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. In the documentary, which highlights the ‘60s proto-punk and art rock band, Haynes creates a beautifully innovative film that is as much itself a piece of art as it is about art.
MoviesDeadline

Todd Haynes Returns To Music With Documentary ‘The Velvet Underground’: “You Wouldn’t Ever Want To Have To Turn It Into A Fiction”

Todd Haynes reinvented the music biopic not once but twice, first with the controversial glam rock epic Velvet Goldmine (1998), a pastiche of the life and times of David Bowie, and then with 2007’s I’m Not There, a dazzlingly surreal look at the many faces of folk poet Bob Dylan, sanctioned by the man himself. His latest, bankrolled by Polygram Entertainment and acquired by Apple TV+, might seem tame by comparison; a documentary about The Velvet Underground, it traces how Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Maureen Tucker—four disparate Manhattan musos shepherded by pop-art legend Andy Warhol—changed rock and roll forever.
MoviesTelegraph

The Velvet Underground, review: an intoxicating journey into the avant-garde

Director: Todd Haynes; Starring: Lou Reed, John Cale, Maureen Tucker, Sterling Morrison (as themselves). Cert tbc, 110 mins. “Modern music starts with the Velvets,” the critic Lester Bangs once wrote. It’s entirely apt, then, that watching Todd Haynes’s kaleidoscopic new film about the band’s formation and creative prime should feel like bearing witness to the art-rock Big Bang. Screening out of competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, The Velvet Underground is not the kind of music documentary that dutifully walks the viewer through the greatest hits and bitterest feuds. Instead, it re-conjures the moment that made the hits possible and the feuds inevitable, via a whirl of archive footage and interviews new and old.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Velvet Underground’ Review: Todd Haynes Documentary Takes A Deep Dive Into The Lasting Influence Of The Iconic ’60s Avant Garde Rock Legends – Cannes

So far 2021 is turning out to be quite the year for documentaries unearthing long-buried or unknown musical treasures of the ’60s. The current Summer of Soul highlights a series of Harlem-based concerts with iconic Black artists, a kind of African American Woodstock stuck in someone’s basement for half a century and now getting a much-acclaimed film directed by Questlove made from those tapes. Edgar Wright’s fascinating The Sparks Brothers, the story of the quirky band Sparks featuring brothers Russell and Ron Mael, gives this cult musical act a long-deserved place in the sun. And now, just premiered out of competition today at the Cannes Film Festival, comes director Todd Haynes’ feature documentary debut on the avant garde rock/punk band The Velvet Underground in a movie of the same name that shows why this ’60s creation from the world of Andy Warhol has made such an impact decades long after their inception and heyday.
Moviesiosconews.com

Todd Haynes is loving being in Cannes

Director Todd Haynes has said it is "surreal and lovely" to be bringing his film, "The Velvet Underground" to Cannes Film Festival after the restrictions due to COVID. (July 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9797afdabbd54986b5acd9a178817524.
Musictheplaylist.net

‘The Velvet Underground’: Todd Haynes Captures The Chaotic, Brutal Beauty Of Rock’s Most Important Underground Band [Cannes Review]

The always artful filmmaker Todd Haynes totally ignores the one clichéd anecdote about the iconoclastic rock group The Velvet Underground in his superb, eponymic doc “The Velvet Underground,” a film that should always be experienced at top volume. Attributed to the similarly groundbreaking musician/ producer Brian Eno, the oft-repeated phrase claims the debut VU record only sold 10,000 copies, but everyone who bought it formed a band. That Haynes ignores it is fine, but it’s good context here and nearly indisputably true. The Velvet Underground, outside of the Beatles or the Stones, is arguably the most influential rock group of all time and certainly paved the way for punk, post-punk, indie, alternative, and nearly all forms of rock with dark, disruptive edges. While David Bowie started in the same year, he, like many other seminal artists of this era–Iggy Pop and the Stooges, Roxy Music, Brian Eno, et al. and those that stood on their shoulders–was deeply influenced by 1967’s groundbreaking The Velvet Underground & Nico album and the short-lived career that followed.
MusicSpin

Hear Kurt Vile and the Violators’ Fuzzed Up Velvet Underground Cover

In an early glimpse at a forthcoming Velvet Underground tribute album, indie rockers Kurt Vile and the Violators released their souped-up rendition of “Run Run Run,” the 1967 song Lou Reed penned on the back of a napkin. The song is a personal favorite of Vile’s, who mimicked Reed’s needling guitar solo in the song as a teenager.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #3: The Velvet Underground, Val, Onoda, Cow, Where is Anne Frank

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's third video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the first part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground,” Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s “Val,” Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow” and Ari Folman’s “Where is Anne Frank.” Also contained in the footage embedded below are Chaz's interactions with Haynes and Arnold at their press conferences ...
MusicAlternative Press

AltPress Weekly: Eyedress, Syd, boyband, the Velvet Underground and more

Welcome back to AltPress Weekly. It’s hard to believe we’re already at our fourth installment of our weekly roundup, which gathers up everything we want you to check out. Each week, we showcase longtime favorite tracks and brand-new cuts. We also focus on all the things happening at Alternative Press, as well as the latest news.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Todd Haynes Says Theatrical Is His “Priority” – Talesbuzz

Fresh off premiering his first feature documentary at Cannes Film Festival last night, The Velvet Underground filmmaker Todd Haynes told press today that he remains committed to theatrical, despite the movie heading to Apple TV+ in the fall. The pic, premiering here Out of Competition, will receive a dual theatrical...
Musickono1011.com

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe among artists contributing to The Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has contributed a track to a compilation paying tribute to The Velvet Underground and Nico's legendary 1967 self-titled debut album. The record, titled I'll Be Your Mirror, will be released September 24, and features new versions of The Velvet Underground & Nico's 11 songs recorded by various artists. Stipe's contribution is a rendition of the album's lead track, "Sunday Morning."
