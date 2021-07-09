Western Museum of Mining and Industry Hosts “Family Day” in celebration of Colorado Springs’ 150th Birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Western Museum of Mining and Industry is hosting “Family Day” on Saturday, July 10.

Guests will get to dig for gold, ride tractors, a century-old mining train, and learn more about how families lived in the 1800s. They'll even get to see mining equipment in action, including a 1920 Osgood Steam Shovel; the same kind that built the Panama Canal.

The Stamp Mill will be in operation, and guests will also get to chat with Blacksmiths and Gold Prospectors on museum grounds.

The Western Museum of Mining and Industry is located off I-25, at 225 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.

Family Day will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All outdoor exhibits are free and regular admission applies for indoor exhibits.

