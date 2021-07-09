Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Western Museum of Mining and Industry Hosts “Family Day” in celebration of Colorado Springs’ 150th Birthday

By Mia Villanueva
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gpa6C_0asOMVcE00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Western Museum of Mining and Industry is hosting “Family Day” on Saturday, July 10.

Guests will get to dig for gold, ride tractors, a century-old mining train, and learn more about how families lived in the 1800s. They'll even get to see mining equipment in action, including a 1920 Osgood Steam Shovel; the same kind that built the Panama Canal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7LH1_0asOMVcE00

The Stamp Mill will be in operation, and guests will also get to chat with Blacksmiths and Gold Prospectors on museum grounds.

The Western Museum of Mining and Industry is located off I-25, at 225 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.

Family Day will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All outdoor exhibits are free and regular admission applies for indoor exhibits.

To buy a ticket, click here.

The post Western Museum of Mining and Industry Hosts “Family Day” in celebration of Colorado Springs’ 150th Birthday appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
826
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Mining Equipment#Family Day#The Stamp Mill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Gold
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Red Leg Brewing Company to open multi-purpose complex, The Garrison July 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Red Leg Brewing Company's new multi-purpose complex is set to open to the public on July 28. The veteran-owned brewery, based in Colorado Springs, announced the project in January of 2020. The new facility, dubbed The Garrison, is a 14,000 square-foot airplane hanger-style facility and mixed-use complex. The building will The post Red Leg Brewing Company to open multi-purpose complex, The Garrison July 28 appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Paranormal Cirque premieres in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday night, Paranormal Cirque debuts in Colorado Springs. The circus-themed show features magicians, acrobats, contortionists, and more, but all with a Halloween theme. "People can expect to come out and have the night of their lives. The best night they've had since everything went crazy, now we're here to The post Paranormal Cirque premieres in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sesquicentennial Minute: Hollywood’s ‘Man Of A Thousand Faces’ was from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- He was famously dubbed the “man of a thousand faces." He had more acting credits than Charlie Chaplin. He was born and raised in Colorado Springs. It was nearly 130 years ago when a young boy named Leonidas “Lon” Chaney dropped out of Lincoln Elementary to take care of his The post Sesquicentennial Minute: Hollywood’s ‘Man Of A Thousand Faces’ was from Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Hickenlooper announces nearly $500 million in COVID relief awarded to Colorado restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper today announced that 1,762 Colorado restaurants, bars, breweries, caterers, food trucks, and others received a total of $481,075,609 in Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) grants. The RRF program was created by Congress under the American Rescue Plan to help some of the hardest-hit small businesses get through the pandemic. “Restaurants The post Hickenlooper announces nearly $500 million in COVID relief awarded to Colorado restaurants appeared first on KRDO.
Posted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Suds for Kids: Donation-based carwash raises money for Children’s Hospital of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local group is keeping its new tradition of giving back to Children's Hospital with a donation-based car wash on Friday. The Colorado Springs CPA and accounting firm, WCG Inc., held the Suds for Kids car wash with all proceeds going directly to the Children's Hospital of Colorado. The hospital The post Suds for Kids: Donation-based carwash raises money for Children’s Hospital of Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Breaking boards and barriers: How martial arts helped 2 people with autism embrace their identities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's easy to see that she's gifted at martial arts, but 29-year-old Alexis Melnick isn't just breaking boards, she's breaking barriers. "She was diagnosed with autism around 25 years ago," said Greg Melnick, Alexis' father. "It wasn't really known back then, so it's been a tough road. She just clammed The post Breaking boards and barriers: How martial arts helped 2 people with autism embrace their identities appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Rocky Mountain State Games back to full capacity in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Colorado's largest multi-sports festival, The Rocky Mountain State Games, has returned to Colorado Springs for the next two weekends. The games started Friday, and this year, they're celebrating 20 years. The games include sports for all ages and abilities. Pickleball started early Friday morning and is one of the more The post Rocky Mountain State Games back to full capacity in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Rain, warm weather bring mowing challenges to Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The wet spring of 2015 caused many local mowing crews to fall behind, and a similar situation has developed this year after consistent spring and summer rain. El Paso County crews are several weeks behind in mowing high, thick grasses and weeds in public areas. "We're probably a few weeks The post Rain, warm weather bring mowing challenges to Colorado Springs area appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

EVRAZ North America breaks ground on new Pueblo steel mill expansion

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- At a ground breaking ceremony, EVRAZ North America announced a $500 million dollar expansion to the Pueblo steel mill. The President and CEO of EVRAZ said the expansion will create the most modern rail mill in North America. The mill will produce 300 foot rail segments that will be welded together The post EVRAZ North America breaks ground on new Pueblo steel mill expansion appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Manitou Incline set to close for upcoming races

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced upcoming closures of the Manitou Incline. On July 18, the Manitou Incline will be closed during the Barr Trail Mountain Race. The Manitou Incline will be closed again on August 21 and 22 for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent. In 2020, the Pikes The post Manitou Incline set to close for upcoming races appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Twin ring-tailed lemurs born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomed two new additions to their Water's Edge: Africa exhibit. Around 6 a.m. Sunday, July 11, zookeepers spotted first-time mom 8-year-old Allagash holding an infant lemur. Animal staff then confirmed a second stripy bundle of joy. According to CMZ, the twins are the second and third The post Twin ring-tailed lemurs born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs still ranked among top 10 best places to live in US

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's no surprise to the people who already live here, but Colorado Springs was once again named one of the best places to live in the entire United States according to the newest rankings from US News & World Report. US News & World Report says there are only five The post Colorado Springs still ranked among top 10 best places to live in US appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

In-person plays return to Ent Center for the Arts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In-person performances are returning to the Ent Center for the Arts. Last week, Theatreworks announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season. For its 46th season, Theatreworks will present five plays, beginning in September with Jen Silverman’s “Witch” and ending in the summer of 2022 with Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Artistic Director Caitlin The post In-person plays return to Ent Center for the Arts appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs resident stuck with $1,700 bill after apartment complex tows car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Despite his vehicle being listed on the apartment lease, a Colorado Springs man had his car towed out of his complex's parking lot while he was out of state. Rodney Ayers says his Chevy Equinox was towed from the Canyon Ranch Apartments after being parked at the complex for just The post Colorado Springs resident stuck with $1,700 bill after apartment complex tows car appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Apparent fuel issues reported Monday for departing flights at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The same recent phenomenon that caused fuel shortages at local gasoline stations has now spread to some airports. Dave Zelenok of Colorado Springs told KRDO NewsChannel 13 that on Monday morning, he was scheduled to fly from the Colorado Springs Airport to Chicago but the flight had to stop at The post Apparent fuel issues reported Monday for departing flights at Colorado Springs Airport appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Rocky Mountain Vibes unveil new identity ‘Las Lloronas de Montana Rocosa’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - This weekend you can catch The Rocky Mountain Vibes' new identity this week for a series against Idaho falls. The alternate identities are part of an initiative set forth by minor league baseball to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with the participating teams. The alternate identity for The post Rocky Mountain Vibes unveil new identity ‘Las Lloronas de Montana Rocosa’ appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Gold Hill Mesa host site for Children’s Literacy Center free one-on-one tutoring sessions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More kids will have the opportunity to catch up on their reading this summer for free. The Children’s Literacy Center, a non-profit organization serving across Colorado tutors students reading below grade level. The Children’s Literacy Center, has a host site at Gold Hill Mesa Community Center and it has been The post Gold Hill Mesa host site for Children’s Literacy Center free one-on-one tutoring sessions appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Distillery 291 releases 150th whiskey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- To help celebrate the sesquicentennial of the City of Colorado Springs, Distillery 291 and other downtown businesses collaborated to make two limited-edition whiskeys. Max Ferguson with Distillery 291 says Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines approached them about a 150th downtown series. They sample six different barrels before choosing the right now. The post Distillery 291 releases 150th whiskey appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Three families try to move into occupied Colorado Springs home after falling for scam

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) —  On July 1, Ron and Susan Ford were Colorado Springs’ most desirable roommates.  Three separate families showed up to their home with belongings in tow. Each though they were renting out one of the Fords’ bedrooms.  “They were told we had a mother-in-law suite. So that’s what they were expecting." Susan The post Three families try to move into occupied Colorado Springs home after falling for scam appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak home market sees busiest month of June since 2005

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) tells KRDO NewsChannel 13 the demand for housing and apartments is through the roof. This past month of June, PPRBD signed off on 445 permits for constructing single-family homes in El Paso and Teller Counties. That's a near 20% increase from May of The post Pikes Peak home market sees busiest month of June since 2005 appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy