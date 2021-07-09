Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Tackling heart disease

By Erin Miller
foxbaltimore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBFF) --As the world looks with hope to the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, there lies another ongoing health crisis that, according to the American Heart Association, kills more Americans than anything else: heart disease. In the last year, heart disease claimed more than 690,000 lives in the U.S., which is staggeringly more than the reported 345,000 lives lost to COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. While the prevalence of the disease – and incredible amounts of research – would lead us to think the risks and standard practices would be widely known, the overwhelming amount of information and data can actually make it harder to assess risk and treatment options, confusing physicians and patients alike.

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbff#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Makes You 46 Percent More Likely to Die From Heart Disease

Everything from how much you sit to what you eat can make or break your heart health. Whatever you're putting your body through right now–whether it's excessive stress or running a marathon—can either raise and reduce your risk of developing heart disease in the future. Considering heart disease is the most common killer in the U.S.—with 1 in 4 deaths being the result of a heart-related issue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—there's no better time than the present to change things up for the sake of your heart health. Now, there's a new item to put in the what-not-to-do category. New research has found that not only can eating one type of food make you more likely to develop heart disease, but it also raises your risk of dying from heart disease by 46 percent. Read on to find out what may want to consider when it comes to what you eat.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 50, This One Thing Can Predict Your Heart Disease Risk

Watching what you eat and how much you exercise are two of the easiest ways to quickly assess your risk of heart disease, especially as you age. Your body also can give you other warning signs that something's wrong or headed in that direction. But according to a new study, there's one thing completely unrelated to your immediate health that people over 50 can use to predict their risk of heart disease that doesn't involve a blood test or scale. Read on to see what could signal you've got health problems in store.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Simple Tricks to Avoid a "Deadly" Heart Attack, Say Doctors Now

Right now, the coronavirus is the #1 health concern in the land, but keeping your heart healthy should also remain paramount: Heart disease remains the #1 cause of death in America, according to the CDC, with 655,381 dying from it yearly. And since COVID-19 can cause heart problems, it makes sense to make sure your ticker is ticking properly. "Even if we feel healthy now, the point of this is to avoid a heart attack in the next 10 to 20 years," says cardiologist Tarak Rambhatla, MD, about the importance of yearly physicals to suss out potential issues. "If we have underlying cardiac risk factors that we don't realize, those can progress to real disease in 10-15 years," he says. "If you at least know those numbers, it will give you a good framework for identifying risk factors [for heart attacks and disease]." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
FitnessPosted by
Best Life

Eating This 3 Times a Day Can Boost Your Heart Health, New Study Says

While everyone may require a different plan of attack when it comes to maintaining their heart health, there's at least one universal truth: Everyone should be keeping an eye on their risk of cardiovascular disease. After all, about one in every four deaths in the U.S. is caused by heart disease, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides getting plenty of exercise and staying active, there may be other diet tricks that can help you maintain a healthy ticker. And according to one new study, eating one type of food item three times a day can provide a serious boost to your heart health, especially as you age. Read on to see what you should be adding to your meals.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Heart Disease Risks You Didn't Know About, Say Doctors

Eat right, get regular exercise, avoid tobacco, limit alcohol—by now, you're probably familiar with the keys to preventing heart disease. But recent studies have highlighted some other, lesser-known behaviors and situations that can be just as harmful to your heart as subsisting on Big Macs and puffing away on a pack a day. Chances are, you haven't heard about them—until now. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentseatthis.com

Sure Signs You're Having a Heart Attack, Says CDC

Although recently surpassed by coronavirus as the leading cause of death in America, heart disease is now the second most-common, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, with an average of 2,068 daily deaths in 2021. "Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease in the United States. It is sometimes called coronary heart disease or ischemic heart disease," says the CDC. "For many people, the first clue that they have CAD is a heart attack." The symptoms of heart attack include the following, says the CDC—read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentshumblemusings.com

What Are the Common Types of Heart Failure?

Did you know that over 6 million adults in the US have heart failure? Caring for heart disease costs billions each year and shows no signs of slowing down. And the more you know about the types of heart failure, the more you can avoid becoming one of those 6 million adults.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

71 Percent of Women Notice This a Month Before a Heart Attack, Study Says

You may think all heart attacks come with chest pain or discomfort in your left arm, but over the years, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you when it comes to a heart attack may not be close to reality. Studies have found that not only are these symptoms not hallmarks for all patients, but women experience different heart attack symptoms than men. And in many cases, red flags can crop up weeks before the actual cardiac event, if you know what to look for. Landmark research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on heart attacks among women found that 95 percent of them develop new symptoms a month prior to the event that go away after their heart attack, and 71 percent share the same subtle symptom. Read on to find out what it is.
Orange County, CASan Bernardino County Sun

X-ray tech who died after second COVID-19 vaccine killed by heart disease, coroner says

The X-ray technologist who died four days after his second COVID-19 shot was felled by heart disease, the Orange County Coroner has concluded. Tim Zook, 60, worked at South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and proudly displayed the Band-Aid after his last Pfizer jab on Jan. 5. He began to feel ill a few hours later, and died on Jan. 9. His death was seized upon by vaccine opponents who believe, against evidence, that the shots are dangerous.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Finerenone Granted FDA Approval to Reduce Risk of Kidney, Heart Complications in Adults with Chronic Kidney Disease, Type 2 Diabetes

The approval marks the first nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist proven to significantly slow chronic kidney disease progression and reduce cardiovascular risk in individuals with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes. The FDA has approved finerenone (Kerendia; Bayer Healthcare) to reduce the risk of kidney function decline, kidney failure,...
Hendersonville, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

AdventHealth Hosting Free Event On Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S., impacting people across most racial and ethnic groups. Every 36 seconds one person in the U.S. dies of cardiovascular disease, which often manifests as either a heart attack or a stroke. Thankfully, all of us can take steps to prevent the dangers of heart disease and be prepared to better handle heart attack and stroke.

Comments / 0

Community Policy