Charlotte, NC

Novant Health, UNC receive go-ahead for two-year medical school in Charlotte

By Caroline Hudson
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top accreditor has given Novant Health the go-ahead for a UNC School of Medicine campus at Presbyterian Medical Center. The Liaison Committee on Medical Education recently ruled that Novant has the appropriate resources to move forward. This would be the UNC School of Medicine's third branch campus, in addition to Asheville and Wilmington. It would serve third- and fourth-year students, with a focus on health-equity issues. Training is scheduled to start in February 2022. LCME will conduct a site visit in 2023.

www.bizjournals.com

