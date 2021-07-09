Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

A cagey and contented Lee Westwood is primed for Open season

By John Huggan
Golf Digest
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH BERWICK, Scotland — As has become the norm in his mid-to-late 40s, Lee Westwood took the second round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in his mature stride. Yes, the opening 65 had been a nice start to the week. But it was only a start. And 24 hours later, the brace of bogeys he made to begin the back nine were met with an equal level of equanimity. Life on tour is like that for the 48-year-old Englishman these days. Just about everything— good, bad and everywhere in-between—is met with a good-natured mixture of realism. It’s only a game.

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Macintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#U S Open#Open Season#The Renaissance Club#Englishman#Belgian#The Northern Irishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfThe Independent

I did everything well – English hopeful Lee Westwood inspired by Wembley heroes

Even at the abrdn Scottish Open it was impossible to avoid talk of England’s Euro 2020 heroics as Lee Westwood hailed the “best squad” in the tournament and Tommy Fleetwood sought inspiration from Harry Kane. Westwood exploited ideal conditions and used some valuable local knowledge to card a flawless opening...
Golfalbuquerqueexpress.com

Westwood makes strong start at Scottish Open

Lee Westwood made the most of ideal conditions to fire a flawless 65 in pursuit of a second Scottish Open title, 23 years after the first. Westwood carded six birdies at the Renaissance Club to sit a shot off the leader Jack Senior. American Justin Thomas was also six under...
Golfkdal610.com

Golf-Senior leads Scottish Open from Thomas and Westwood

(Reuters) – England’s Jack Senior produced a flawless round of seven-under-par 64 to take the opening-round lead ahead of a chasing pack full of big names at the Scottish Open on Thursday. Senior, world number 353, carded seven birdies to sit one shot ahead of American world number three Justin...
New York Post

British Open the perfect spot for Lee Westwood to claim a major

The way Lee Westwood sees it, it’s time. It’s time to win the first major championship of his illustrious career, and what better major championship to do it in than his favorite one of the four — the British Open?. The 48-year-old Englishman is on the cusp of setting a...
Birmingham, ALBirmingham Star

Lee Westwood taking potentially dubious record in stride

If Lee Westwood fails to win The Open Championship this week, he will set the record for the most major championships played in without a win. He currently shares the record of 87 with Jay Haas, but the 48-year-old Westwood is taking a cup-half-full approach should he pass the American with No. 88 this week.
GolfThe Independent

Lee Westwood aiming to build on previous amateur success at Royal St George’s

The good news for Lee Westwood is that he has tasted success before at Royal St George’s, venue for the 149th Open Championship. The bad news for his prospects of winning a first major title at the 88th attempt is that the victory in question was in an amateur event in the early 1990s and his Open record at the same venue could not be worse.
GolfGolf Channel

Lee Westwood on verge of setting 0-for major record

Lee Westwood could make history this week at the Open Championship. Just not the kind of history he’d like. If he doesn’t win at Royal St. George’s in what is his 88th career major championship appearance, Westwood will have the most major starts all-time without a victory, breaking out of a tie with Jay Haas.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Lee Westwood could break MAJOR RECORD at Open Championship this week

Lee Westwood believes he is playing well and can contend to win his first major title at the Open Championship at Royal St. George's. Westwood is making his 88th major start of his career and if he doesn't lift the Claret Jug on Sunday, then he will beat Jay Haas' record of playing in the most major tournaments without being victorious.
Sportsgolfbusinessnews.com

Lee Westwood lines up Loch Lomond Whiskies partnership

Loch Lomond Whiskies, the Official Spirit of The Open, has agreed a new partnership with Lee Westwood to promote the brand’s award-winning single malts across the world. Westwood, who has won on five continents in his decorated 28-year professional career, worked with Loch Lomond Whiskies Master Blender, Michael Henry, to create and select the Lee Westwood Single Cask, 1st Edition. The single cask has been aged 25 years to mirror Westwood’s 25 wins on the European Tour.
GolfSkySports

The Open: Lee Westwood confident of contending for major breakthrough at Royal St George's

Lee Westwood is confident that he can bounce back from a disappointing finish to the abrdn Scottish Open and contend for a long-awaited major breakthrough at The 149th Open. The 48-year-old was within a shot of the halfway lead in the Rolex Series event and briefly topped the leaderboard during the third round at The Renaissance Club, only to slip out of contention with rounds of 71 and 72 over the weekend.
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Three Irons! English golf trio Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood have been given a lift by England's run to the Euro 2020 final after making flying starts to the Scottish Open

Given the strong correlation between football and golf, perhaps it wasn’t surprising to see Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood get off to flying starts in the Scottish Open on Thursday. All three are keen football fans who have played plenty of pro-ams with members of the England team,...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Lee Westwood: "Tap in for eagle always nice"

Lee Westwood was in ominous form as he surged into contention at the 2021 abrdn Scottish Open following a brilliant eagle-birdie-birdie finish to his second round in North Berwick. Lee Westwood, statements. "Bogeying them two holes (12th and 13th) - I was playing pretty solid - it would have been...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Open Championship, Bubba Watson excluded

Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson miss the Open Championship. The 149th edition of golf's oldest Grand Slam tournament, scheduled from 15 to 18 July in Sandwich (England), Kent, loses two majors. The Japanese (this year's winner of The Masters) and the American (king of The Masters in 2012 and 2014) will not be on the pitch at Royal St George's GC due to Covid problems.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Lee Westwood: "I know the golf course well"

Lee Westwood may be from south of the border but he was feeling right at home as he posted an opening 65 at the 2021 abrdn Scottish Open. "I played it a lot when I lived in Edinburgh a few years ago, they were kind enough to make me an honorary member here and I came and practised a lot, and the guys are kind to me and have looked after me.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Lee Westwood can set a bittersweet longevity record at Royal St. George's

It's not often in sports that you can break a record by losing, but that’s exactly the position Lee Westwood finds himself in this week. Coming into the 2021 season, the 48-year-old Englishman had played in 84 major championships without winning, just three behind Jay Haas for the most ever. He pulled within one of Haas at the PGA Championship, tied him at the U.S. Open and will hold the top spot by himself next Monday … provided he doesn’t win the Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy