A cagey and contented Lee Westwood is primed for Open season

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — As has become the norm in his mid-to-late 40s, Lee Westwood took the second round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in his mature stride. Yes, the opening 65 had been a nice start to the week. But it was only a start. And 24 hours later, the brace of bogeys he made to begin the back nine were met with an equal level of equanimity. Life on tour is like that for the 48-year-old Englishman these days. Just about everything— good, bad and everywhere in-between—is met with a good-natured mixture of realism. It’s only a game.