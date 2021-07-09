FanPost Friday: Build your perfect All-Star team

It’s almost time for the All-Star Game, which means all discussion seems to revolve around who made it, who got snubbed, and what on earth we’re going to do for the rest of the days off surrounding the game. Sure, there’s the Home Run Derby, the Draft, the Futures Game and even the Celebrity Softball match (I am apparently old enough that I don’t know who the Global Social Media Stars are, but I know they’re just trying to avoid calling them YouTube stars or whatever).