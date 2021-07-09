Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

FanPost Friday: Build your perfect All-Star team

By Ashley MacLennan
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost time for the All-Star Game, which means all discussion seems to revolve around who made it, who got snubbed, and what on earth we’re going to do for the rest of the days off surrounding the game. Sure, there’s the Home Run Derby, the Draft, the Futures Game and even the Celebrity Softball match (I am apparently old enough that I don’t know who the Global Social Media Stars are, but I know they’re just trying to avoid calling them YouTube stars or whatever).

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The All Star Game#The Home Run Derby#Draft#Celebrity Softball#Fanpost Fridays#Al#Nl#Cubs#All Star Managers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
Denver, COPosted by
Carrie Wynn

This Friday the MLB all-star week will begin in Denver

Denver will be hosting the Major League Baseball-All Star Week this Friday, which is the first event leading up to the 91st annual All-Star Game. The All Star Week will go through Tuesday and will finish with the All-Star Game at Coors Field Tuesday evening. This will be the second time that the game is going to be held at Coors Field, the only other occasion being in 1998.
Covington, VAtherecorderonline.com

5 Covington Lumberjacks make all- star team

COVINGTON – The Covington Lumberjacks will be well represented in Sunday’s Valley League All-Star Game in Harrisonburg. The league announced the all-star teams earlier this week and five Covington players were selected, while another will participate in the Home Run Derby. The all-star list includes outfielder Victor Castillo (Florida Atlantic...
Madison Heights, VALynchburg News and Advance

All-Stars team captures state title

The Madison Heights 15U All-Stars captured the state title last week and earned a trip to the Dixie World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana, in a few weeks. Nelson County has four players on this squad that swept Mecklenburg in the last two games to win the state title. The All-Stars...
Floresville, TXWilson County News

Floresville 11U All-Stars softball team

The Floresville 11U All-Stars softball team celebrates after their game against Seguin. The girls took third place in the Little League International All- Star Tournament. Seguin took second and New Braunfels took first. ALEXIS FEWOX/CourtesyLittle League All- Stars softball teams from Floresville and Seguin gather for a photo after their game in the 11U All-Stars softball tournament. ALEXIS FEWOX...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Buster Posey expected to return Friday after All-Star break

The Giants activated right-hander Logan Webb from the 10-day injured list to start tonight’s game against the Nationals. In a corresponding move, Buster Posey was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6, with a left thumb contusion. Posey hasn’t played since leaving last Sunday’s game early after being...
Madison Heights, VALynchburg News and Advance

Local All-Star team headed to World Series

The Madison Heights 15U All-Stars won the state championship June 27 after sweeping Mecklenburg in three straight games, earning a trip to the Dixie World Series for this age group in Sterlington, Louisiana. The state champions' roster includes ,Hunter Welch, Ethan Ellis, Blain Garber, Cory Thacker, Cayleb Ramsey, Malik Ware,...
Walpole, MAhometownweekly.net

Walpole fills conference all-star teams

Pictured during Walpole girls lacrosse's 13-10 Bay State Conference Tournament semifinal win against Natick, Caroline Whalen (16) was recently named a First-Team Conference All-Star. Photo by Mike Flanagan. It was an extremely strong spring athletic season for Walpole High School. Both the boys and girls varsity lacrosse teams, the varsity...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: If it’s the All-Star Break, it’s decision time

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the afterparty for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Thanks again for stopping by. The hostess will seat you shortly. No jacket or tie required tonight. Please enjoy the beverage of your choice. BCB After Dark is the place for you...
NFLthefocus.news

MLB All-Star Game 2021: What does ASG 5280 mean?

During MLB’s All-Star Game on Tuesday night, fans couldn’t help but notice ‘ASG5280′ was written on players’ jerseys. Many questioned the meaning of ASG 5280 and, thanks to some clever Twitter folk, we have the answers. American League continues its All-Star game dominance in 2021. The American League continued its...
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

LHS football player named to all-star team

Lakeview High School (LHS) will be sending Logan Price to the Oregon East-West All-Star Football game in Baker City. The annual all-star game is now in its 67th year and features the best high school football players from across Oregon in the 1A through 4A divisions. The event is a major fundraiser for the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Portland, and being named to the team is considered a great honor. Last year while a team was named, there was no game due to COVID restrictions.
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

Pullman all-star teams head to state tournament

Pullman Youth Baseball Association is sending two all-star teams to compete at the state Little League tournament this month. The 11 to 13-year-old intermediate all-star team will compete on July 10 in Des Moines, Washington. The 8 to 10-year-old minor team will play on July 24 in Centralia, said PYBA marketing director Kanale Rhoden.
MLBksal.com

Merrifield Selected to American League All-Star Team

KANSAS CITY, MO. (July 10, 2021) – Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield has been named to his second All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced this morning. Merrifield, who also participated in the 2019 Midsummer Classic, will join Salvador Perez, representing the Royals at the 91st All-Star Game, set for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers put three on NL All-Star team

Milwaukee has three pitchers in the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in franchise history. Reserves for the game to be held in Colorado were announced Sunday. They included Brewers starters Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes, along with closer Josh Hader, being named to the National League roster. For...

Comments / 0

Community Policy