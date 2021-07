With Week 4 of Fortnite’s Season 7 now live, you may be on the way to finishing the Epic Quests and wonder – how do I destroy hiding places in Fortnite? If you’re wanting to gain a lot of XP very quickly, these challenges are among the best ways to do that. This week’s Epic Quests mostly center around new content that has been added in patch 17.10. These involve the new alien visitors to Fortnite and the associated things that have come with them such as Abductors, the Mothership, and parasite-infected animals. The quest to destroy hiding places actually has nothing to do with new content and involves destroying hideouts, which have been in Fortnite for quite some time. Here’s how to do it as quickly as possible.