Police seeking help to find a suspect in Rockmart Highway auto shop arson case

The video stills from a June 23 incident at Moore’s Transmission on Highway 278 near Polk Medical Center aren’t great, but police are still hoping they may help find a suspect in an arson case still under investigation.

Polk County Police posted on Thursday and asked for help in finding a suspect responsible for attempting to start a fire at the automotive shop located at 2216 Rockmart Highway on June 23 around 1:30 a.m.

According to a Polk County Police report from the time, Cedartown Police’s Cpl. Kevin Young was in the area and noticed a small fire in front of Moore’s Transmission.

The report stated that Cpl. Young stopped to investigate and found a rolled-up shirt on fire, which he kicked away from the building to prevent any further damage or the structure becoming fully involved in flames. Firefighters were called out to put out the shirt, along with ensuring there was no fire in the building during the incident.

So far, police have been unable to identify any suspects in the case, but Cpl. Young did report seeing two females leaving the area walking down Kelly Road near Polk Medical Center at the time.

Video surveillance footage from the shop was obtained, and one woman can be seen starting the fire with a shirt, but not well enough to get particular details of her face. Detectives are hoping that the style of clothing might help identify the suspect behind the attempted arson.

Those with information can contact Polk County Police Detective Brandon Crawford – anonymously if need be – at 678-246-5123.