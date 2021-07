With terminal clusters of crimson, scarlet or purple flowers that look like fireworks, one of our most beautiful native plants has to be Monarda didyma or bee balm. Monardas are members of the mint family. Butterflies and hummingbirds flock to its nectar-rich flowers, which bloom mid-summer. Cultivars have been selected with a range of pink, red, and purple flowers. Some cultivars are hybrids with another native species, Monarda fistulosa, which has clusters of violet flowers and sweetly aromatic foliage. Monarda fistulosa is better known as wild bergamot and it prefers open, drier settings.