Gov. Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments
BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board regulates all gaming activities under its jurisdiction in a manner which instills public confidence and trust that gaming activities are conducted honestly and free from criminal and corruptive elements; to insure the integrity of individual gaming activities by the regulation of persons, practices, associations and activities within the gaming industry.bossierpress.com
Comments / 0