Latest summer concert coming up on Saturday at Peek Park

By Kevin The Editor
Posted by 
Polk Today
Polk Today
 8 days ago

Georgia Red Clay taking the stage starting at 7 p.m.

Get ready to dance on Saturday evening in the summer heat in Peek Park as Georgia Red Clay is set to take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. in Cedartown.

The second Summer Concert Series event is coming up tomorrow evening, and the public is invited to come out and enjoy the evening in the park free of charge. Food vendors will be on hand for the event, and participants are encouraged to enjoy walking trails, the fountains and the playground during the event.

The Saturday forecast for the evening only calls for a slight chance of showers – 20% as of this posting – according to the National Weather Service, and temps for the day are up to 88 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7WjO_0asOM2Le00

From previous postings about the band:

Georgia Red Clay is a southern rock band based out of Atlanta, Ga. Playing all types of venues ranging from small bars to large scale, GRC has left its mark all over the southeast. With the release of the debut single, ‘Don’t Tread On Me’, in the summer of 2013, and their EP “DIG IN” in the summer of 2014; the music scene got its first taste and hasn’t been able to get enough since!

With band members from all over the country, pulling from all different musical backgrounds, Georgia Red Clay has branded a new style and sound that is all their own. That sound has landed them direct support gigs with big names as The Marshall Tucker Band, .38 Special, Craig Morgan, Colt Ford, Steel Magnolia and more!

As headliners, GRC has changed the way of thinking about music in multiple markets. As that change in thinking continues to spread, the GRC reputation precedes the band into new regions of the country and overseas! GRC is putting the “southern” back in Southern Rock!

Check out more info on Georgia Red Clay at http://officialgrc.com/ .

Peach State Ford is the sponsor of this year’s Summer Concert Series in Peek Park.



Polk Today

Polk Today

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today
