A Denver Nuggets-Kemba Walker trade? If the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to ship the guard, we’re going to look at how Denver can get it done. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kemba Walker has been in the rumor mill since being traded away from Boston. Teams know that Walker does not want to be in a rebuilding squad. Despite his shortcomings with the Celtics, they all know that the guard can bring tons of value if he’s utilized properly.