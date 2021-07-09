F.T.A. (Blu-ray Review)
F.T.A. is a fascinating chronicle of the 1971 traveling anti-war show performed for members of the military during the height of the Vietnam War. Featuring Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland, Michael Alaimo, Len Chandler, Pamela Donegan, and others, it was a collection of skits inspired by real-life experiences which reflected the growing opposition to the war among active-duty service members. The group of actors, writers, and musicians had become aware of this opposition, which was known as the G.I. Movement, and were disturbed by the way that Bob Hope’s explicitly pro-war USO tours were no longer connecting with the reality of what men and women were experiencing during the war. They decided to create an anti-war alternative with the following mission statement:thedigitalbits.com
