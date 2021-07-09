Polk Jail report – Friday, July 9, 2021

View more in
Public Safety
Polk Today
Floyd County, GA|northwestgeorgianews.com
Inmate reportedly damaged cell block window at jail
An inmate at the Floyd County Jail is charged with felony interference with government property after she reportedly struck a cell block window at the jail. Jenea Alexis Hamilton, 28, was held without bond Friday due to a probation violation.
Floyd County, GA|northwestgeorgianews.com
Report: Inmate damaged medical computer at the jail
A woman is accused of striking and damaging a telemedicine computer in the Floyd County Jail's medical department, reports stated. Barbara Lynette Adams, 49, faces two additional felony charges of criminal damage to property and interference with government property after the incident on Tuesday afternoon. She remained in jail without...
Barron County, WI|drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report
DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Owensboro, KY|The Owensboro Times
Police Reports: Friday, July 9
• A leaf blower worth $500 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1900 block of East 19th Street. • A handgun and an assortment of change worth $640 were reported stolen Thursday from the 900 block of West 1st Street.
Quay County, NM|Quay County Sun
Jail log - July 14
These individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from July 2 to July 8:. • Devin William Apodaca, 18, no address listed, speeding (over 11-15 mph), no evidence of registration and no proof of insurance. • Latoya Tanea French, 39, Tucumcari, probation violation. • Ulises Lopez, 23, Tucumcari,...
Cedartown, GA|Posted byPolk Today
Cedartown man found with drugs in March has bond set at $650,000
Still facing federal charges in South Carolina, Terry Pollard Jr. will be turned over to U.S. Marshals if released A
Winnsboro, TX|Posted byKSST Radio
Winnsboro Police Report For June 28-July 4, 2021: Kilgore Woman Jailed On 8 Charges
The Winnnsboro Police Department’s weekly media report for June 28-July 4, 2021, included the following:. Amanda Torres, 31 years of age, of Kilgore, was arrested on July 1, 2021, on eight charges:. Possession of 2 ounces or Less of Marijuana,. Possession of the Dangerous Drug Methocarbamol,. Possession of less than...
Missouri State|KYTV
2 drownings reported in the Ozarks on Friday
NOEL & KAISER, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated two drownings on Friday. The patrol says Louis Janowski, 98, of Frankfort, Il., fell into the water near Kaiser after he attempted to lean against a boat dock post. The drowning happened just before 2:00 p.m. A 14-year-old boy...
Public Safety|Posted byDaily Mail
Mexican cartel leader, 27, 'is busted out of jail by 30 armed men and escapes in back of an ambulance just 24 hours after he was arrested for drugs and human trafficking'
Mexican authorities have launched a search for a high-ranking Gulf Cartel leader after an armed gang dressed in military gear busted into a holding facility across from McAllen, Texas and helped him escape. José Alfredo Hernández Campos, who is also known as El Metro 27, was sprung out of the...
Animals|Posted byCrimeOnline
Teen Girl Found Torn to Shreds on Trail Was Fatally Mauled By Pack Of Dogs: Docs
A pack of dogs killed a 13-year-old who was found deceased on an Arizona trail in May, according to an autopsy report released this week. The Associated Press reported that Lyssa Rose Upshaw had extensive injuries to her neck, head, and legs which were consistent with canine bites. The teen’s death was deemed accidental.
Law Enforcement|washingtonnewsday.com
A incarcerated police officer with 21 years of service is ‘properly worried’ about his time behind bars.
A incarcerated police officer with 21 years of service is ‘properly worried’ about his time behind bars. A court heard that a police officer who is currently incarcerated had every reason to be “reasonably worried” about his time in prison. On Friday, Darren McIntyre was sentenced to 19 months in...
Public Safety|The Independent
Black man spent months in jail despite video proving he wasn’t at crime scene
A 29-year-old Black man in the US spent several months in jail despite video footage proving he wasn’t at the crime scene at the time of the incident. Arthur Jones, also known as AJ, was 23 years old in July 2015 when he was picked up in the murder case of Jabarri Goudy, 17, who was shot twice outside a club in Mississippi state’s Hattiesburg city.
Youngstown, OH|27 First News
Youngstown man shot 15 times asks to be released on bail so he can continue treatment
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was shot 15 times last year before being indicted on a federal firearms charge is asking to be released on bond so he can continue receiving treatment for his injuries. Attorneys for Deandre Smith, 28, filed the motion Thursday in the U.S. Northern...
Colorado State|KDVR.com
When does the Colorado red flag law apply?
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — After 24 complaints about a dangerous neighbor in three weeks, residents of an Aurora neighborhood want to know why it took so long prevent problems from escalating to gunfire. A man is accused of opening fire on police during a mental health call. An arrest affidavit...
Carnegie, PA|TODAY.com
Woman held captive since May rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms
Notes left on scraps of paper in public restrooms helped Pennsylvania authorities track down and rescue a woman held captive for months. In the first note discovered last Thursday in a Walmart in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, police said the woman wrote she was being sexually and physically assaulted by a man, according to NBC affiliate WPXI of Pittsburgh, citing a criminal complaint. The woman said she was being held against her will, urged any readers to call 911, included an address and warned that the man had a knife.
Plant City, FL|Posted byLakeland Gazette
Plant City Man Turning Himself at the Polk County Jail about the Fatal Mulberry Hit And Run
An 18-year-old man from Plant City is in the Polk County Jail after turning himself in at a PCSO substation, hours after he hit and killed a pedestrian in Mulberry and then fled the scene. According to the affidavit, Brock Case, 18, of South Willow Drive in Plant City, was...
Cell Phones|Posted bynewschain
Up to 50 motorists facing prosecution for filming fatal crash scene on phones
A driver died in the collision involving three HGVs on the M6 near Knutsford, Cheshire, on July 8. On Friday, North West Motorway Police tweeted a photograph of a notice of intended prosecution letter and a photograph of a postbox as it said 48 motorists would soon be notified of the offence.
New York City, NY|New York Post
Rikers inmate attacks jail captain with feces
A Big Apple jail captain was attacked by a Rikers Island inmate and smothered in feces, law enforcement sources told The Post. Captain Nauvella Lacroix was working the night shift on Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. when inmate Arthur Brown started hurling the brown muck at him from inside his cell, hitting the captain in the face and the torso area, internal records show.
Law Enforcement|Posted byVice
Police Swapped a Cocaine Shipment with Icing Sugar – and Ruined Their Own Case
An Australian man was acquitted of trafficking drugs because police intercepted the delivery of cocaine that was bound for his address and secretly swapped it with icing sugar before they arrested him – with the judge noting that it is not a crime to carry sugar. South Australian police arrested...
Public Safety|Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: July 1-4
• Jason Patrick Day, 44, of Spokane, Wash. was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, use or possession of a schedule II controlled substance. possession of controlled substance paraphernalia with intent to use, and possession of less than three ounces of marijuana. FRIDAY, JULY 2. • Katherine Marie Di...
