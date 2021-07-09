The most iconic moment in Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan gets remade in claymation
The most famous scene from Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan is now in claymation. Many people will tell you that Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan is one of the best movies in not just Star Trek history but in science fiction history. The film follows the titular Khan Noonien Singh, first debuting in the original series, on a quest to hunt down and destroy James T. Kirk for abandoning them on Ceti Alpha V; a foreign planet which at the time was lush and teeming with life.redshirtsalwaysdie.com
