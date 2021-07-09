Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The most iconic moment in Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan gets remade in claymation

By Chad Porto
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most famous scene from Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan is now in claymation. Many people will tell you that Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan is one of the best movies in not just Star Trek history but in science fiction history. The film follows the titular Khan Noonien Singh, first debuting in the original series, on a quest to hunt down and destroy James T. Kirk for abandoning them on Ceti Alpha V; a foreign planet which at the time was lush and teeming with life.

redshirtsalwaysdie.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

110K+
Followers
300K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shatner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wrath#Star Trek#The Clay Bones Mccoy#Sci Fi Streaming Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: Fans need to accept Benedict Cumberbatch was Khan

A Star Trek fan theory speculates Benedict Cumberbatch wasn’t Khan. This is a seven-year-old theory, resurrected by CBR but it comes at a time where some fans still hate the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch portrayed the legendary Star Trek villain, Khan Noonien Singh in 2013’s Star Trek: Into Darkness. The theory from Reddit user u/Amon_Equalist theorizes that John Harrison was the real name of Benedict’s character and Khan was a symbolic title for whoever woke up first.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

William Shatner is open to appearing in Star Trek movie

Though Captain James T. Kirk was killed in Star Trek: Generations, William Shatner is not opposed to bringing the character back to life in the newest movie which is set to release in 2023. Of course, the 90-year-old does have a condition for his appearance, which only make sense. After all, what’s the point of bringing Captain Kirk back in a small part that doesn’t do anything for the plot of the movie? Using Shatner to draw in the viewers when his character doesn’t contribute to the movie isn’t going to happen.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: William Shatner wants to be part of a specific MCU franchise

William Shatner of Star Trek fame is open to the MCU. Captain Kirk isn’t done guarding the galaxy just yet, it appears. The man that made James T. Kirk a household name, William Shatner, is 90 years old and not slowing down one bit. He recently released a new movie with Christopher Lloyd, in a film called Senior Moment. He’s still active and even rides horses still. Shatner may have gotten older but he’s far from old. So it’s not surprising that Shatner wants a turn in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).
TV & Videostrekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Marvels At The 2023 Star Trek Movie

Tony and Laurie start off by discussing Star Trek: Discovery‘s and Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ Emmy nominations, then cover the new (short) scene released to promote Lower Decks season 2, Jerry O’Connell’s new gig on The Talk, the latest from John de Lancie and Jonathan Frakes about filming Star Trek: Picard, Sonequa Martin-Green’s interviews about the journey to becoming Captain Michael Burnham, the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray/Steelbook release of Star Trek: Discovery season 3 (along with an upcoming giveaway).
Moviestrekmovie.com

Watch: Kirk’s ‘Wrath Of Khan’ Scream But In Claymation

Kirk’s “Khaaaaan!” scream may be the most iconic moment of the Star Trek film franchise, and it has been recreated and referenced multiple times. This week brought a new and rather unique spin for the Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan moment. Clay Khaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan!. Check out this (very) short...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek Watch: Leonard Nimoy created some of the Vulcan lore

Leonard Nimoy created much of the classic Vulcan lore. Everyone knows that Leonard Nimoy was a huge part of the early days of Star Trek. His run as Spock in the original series and then the first crop of six films saw much of Nimoy’s influences guide Spock and the Vulcan race as a whole. In this TrekCulture video, the host breaks down some of the most iconic moments in Star Trek history that were improvised either right before or during shooting, some of which contained Nimoy’s expertise.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Saavik stayed a key Star Trek universe character

Saavik leads a storied Starfleet career in licensed Star Trek fiction. When I read our own Rachel Carrington’s recent article about the fate Lieutenant Saavik almost suffered in Star Trek III, I could only think, “Thank goodness they didn’t kill her. If they had, I might never have become a footnote in Star Trek book history!”
MoviesComicBook

Star Trek Legend William Shatner Reveals Which Marvel Movie He Want's A Role In

Star Trek icon William Shatner has revealed that there's one Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that he would love to appear in: Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. Shatner with doing an interview with Express UK and was actually asked, directly, if he would like a role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. In a manner that only William Shatner, could pull off, the actor jumped at the chance to join director James Gunn's sci-fi superhero circus, telling the interviewer "Yeah! I've guarded the galaxy many times." While Shatner is being cheeky in his response, he's actually making the exact kind of meta response James Gunn would love to incorporate in his film.
Moviespopgeeks.com

Star Trek IV Returns To Earth Theaters This August

After a harrowing confrontation with Khan and an exhausting search for Spock, the crew of the Starship Enterprise needed a vacation — on Earth. The plot of Star Trek IV saw Kirk and friends time-traveling back to what was then present-day San Francisco. 35 years after their visit, Fathom Events and Paramount are teaming up to commemorate Star Trek’s Voyage Home with a brand-new big-screen showing. (The show itself is 55 years old.)
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

DeForest Kelley wouldn’t say a line in Wrath of Khan

Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan had one of the most, if not the most, emotional scene ever seen in a Star Trek movie—the death of Spock (Leonard Nimoy). Those powerful, gut-wrenching moments include some of the best acting by Nimoy and William Shatner (Admiral Kirk) as well as James Doohan (Scotty) and DeForest Kelley (Dr. Leonard McCoy). McCoy is powerless to help the green-blooded Vulcan the one time he wanted to help him the most. There was nothing anyone could do but watch as Spock passed away. And the script originally called for Kelley to make the declaration he’d made several times on Star Trek: The Original Series.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek Phase II: 3 characters who were going to be main cast members

Star Trek: Phase II was supposed to be the second series on television. Star Trek: Phase II is Star Trek’s favorite long-lost relative. Not every fan knows about it, mostly because it’s a near-50-year-old idea that never came to fruition, but still, it is history. So for those new here, the story goes that Phase II was going to be a sequel series to the original Star Trek show from the 1960s. The show began development in the mid-70s, just shy of a decade later.
MoviesPosted by
SlashGear

1979 Star Trek movie gets 4K remaster with Paramount+ exclusivity

Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the feature film that premiered in 1979, is getting a proper 4K remaster, but you’ll need a specific streaming service subscription to watch it (initially, at least). The restoration will involve the Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director’s Edition version of the film and will take at least half a year to complete.
Paramount, CAWinter is Coming

Is Star Trek: Picard season 2 coming in 2021?

Star Trek: Picard was a huge hit for CBS All Access in 2020, and now that the streaming service has become Paramount+ its Star Trek series serve as a cornerstone for the fledgling SVOD provider. The pandemic caused a delay between seasons, but Star Trek: Picard season 2 should arrive in 2021.
TV & VideosComicBook

Star Trek: Coda Trilogy: New Details Revealed

New details about the Star Trek: Coda trilogy, which was first revealed in February, have surfaced. This trilogy of novels appears to be the finale to the long-running line of Star Trek novels taking place after Star Trek: Nemesis. For 15 years, this line of novels was the only way for fans to continue adventuring in the final frontier with the cast of characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager. Now, with Star Trek: Picard offering a new canon continuation of the Star Trek story, the books have been in an awkward position. The Star Trek: Coda trilogy will alleviate that tension and, most assume, bring closure to this version of Star Trek's future.
MoviesStarTrek.com

Cool Star Trek Titles for Your Summer Reading

At long last, summer is here! School’s out and many of us are relishing the opportunity to kick back in our back yards or by the neighborhood pool or on a nearby beach and relax after the century that was 2020. What better way to pass the time in such settings than with a good book in your lap or even in your ears?

Comments / 0

Community Policy