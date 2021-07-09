The most iconic moment in Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan gets remade in claymation

Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan had one of the most, if not the most, emotional scene ever seen in a Star Trek movie—the death of Spock (Leonard Nimoy). Those powerful, gut-wrenching moments include some of the best acting by Nimoy and William Shatner (Admiral Kirk) as well as James Doohan (Scotty) and DeForest Kelley (Dr. Leonard McCoy). McCoy is powerless to help the green-blooded Vulcan the one time he wanted to help him the most. There was nothing anyone could do but watch as Spock passed away. And the script originally called for Kelley to make the declaration he’d made several times on Star Trek: The Original Series.