Palm Desert, CA

The Coachella Valley’s first Chick-Fil-A coming to Palm Desert

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 7 days ago
The first Chick-Fil-A in the Coachella Valley will be coming to Palm Desert!

The popular chicken restaurant will be built at the Monterey Crossing, a new development area off of Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive right across the street from the Palm Desert Sam's Club.

The development will also have a Habit Burger Grill along with several other businesses.

City officials confirmed that the restaurant will also have a drive-thru. The city does have a ban on drive-thrus , but that is along Highway 111. The city does allow for drive-thrus near certain areas of the I-10.

Company officials are in the process of completing the building permit process which they hope to have completed by the end of the month.

There is no word yet on when exactly the restaurant is expected to open.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

The post The Coachella Valley's first Chick-Fil-A coming to Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ .

Related
Riverside County, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Oasis Healthcare to require employees to be vaccinated by September 1

Desert Oasis Healthcare is among the first healthcare providers in the Coachella Valley to now require its employees to be vaccinated. On Monday employees were notified that they have until September 1 to do so. So far more than 70 percent of the Desert Oasis Healthcare workforce is vaccinated, according to a company spokesperson. An The post Desert Oasis Healthcare to require employees to be vaccinated by September 1 appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Smoke showing near Palm Springs Tram; Crews temporarily shut down Tramview Rd out of precaution

Firefighters are checking out reports of a possible fire on the San Jacinto Mountains near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Smoke can be seen from the side of the mountain. @KESQ #palmsprings #fire just a started… Jb pic.twitter.com/HEaIYKrknc— John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) July 16, 2021 Captain Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Smoke showing near Palm Springs Tram; Crews temporarily shut down Tramview Rd out of precaution appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One-acre fire burns near Palm Springs Tramway

Fire crews are working to fully contain a small fire burning near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Friday afternoon. The one-acre fire started burning in the San Jacinto Mountains shorty after 3 p.m. The Palm Springs Fire Department originally had the fire at 100 acres, however, Captain Nathan Gunkel issued a correction later in the The post One-acre fire burns near Palm Springs Tramway appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Job fair planned for Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella

A job fair will be held July 27 at the Spotlight 29 Casino owned by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, it was announced today. The casino is looking to fill "dozens of jobs" in various departments, including food and beverage, table games, facilities, information technology and events staff, according to the tribe. Hiring The post Job fair planned for Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

IID board approves formation of Coachella Valley Energy Commission

The Imperial Irrigation District board of directors approved bylaws for the formation of the Coachella Valley Energy Commission. IID noted that the commission will provide diverse local representation to address the unique energy needs for the greater Coachella Valley portion of IID's service area. One of the new commission's focuses will be the development of The post IID board approves formation of Coachella Valley Energy Commission appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Search for man missing since June 30 continues, vehicle recently found in Palm Springs

The vehicle of a man missing since June 30 was recently found in Palm Springs, nearly 50 miles away from his last known location. Luis Alberto Artieda, 53, was last known to be in Idyllwild from June 26 to June 29, according to loved ones. His vehicle was found in the area of La Mirada The post Search for man missing since June 30 continues, vehicle recently found in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

More valley people masking up as Delta variant concerns grow, LA county to require masks indoors again

The Delta variant on the rise and a new mask mandate in LA County are causing concerns to grow here at home. "We're okay as long as we're wearing masks," said Jonathan Downing, visiting Villagefest in Palm Springs Thursday night. The street fair returned for its third week since shuttering for the pandemic. "We're really The post More valley people masking up as Delta variant concerns grow, LA county to require masks indoors again appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Living Free Sanctuary opens pop-up shop at local mall

Living Free Animal Sanctuary located in Idyllwild has opened up a pop-up shop at Westfield Palm Desert where people can learn more about its adoption services. The animal sanctuary said it's one of the first no-kill shelters in the United States. The shelter provides services like, spaying, microchipping, and giving shots to pets who come The post Living Free Sanctuary opens pop-up shop at local mall appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo weekly COVID update: 1,337 new cases, 26 hospitalizations; County passes 1 mil fully vaccinated residents

Riverside County released its weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday. This week's county data shows COVID data down across the board, however, that does not appear to be a sign of downward trends. The number the cases, deaths, and even recoveries all came back with negative numbers. County spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr said this is due The post RivCo weekly COVID update: 1,337 new cases, 26 hospitalizations; County passes 1 mil fully vaccinated residents appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family asks for help finding Palm Springs woman missing since Saturday

A Palm Springs woman last seen on Saturday remains missing. Natalie Ferrell, 35, was checked out of Eisenhower Health on July 10th at 5:30 p.m., loved ones tell News Channel 3. According to loved ones, Natalie did not have a phone, purse, money, or glasses.  Natalie is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, The post Family asks for help finding Palm Springs woman missing since Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs residents make a horrific discovery

Two Desert Hot Springs residents said they found two black bags in a wash near Wardman Dog Park with dead puppies. Anthony Giannotti said he was resting in a shady area in the wash Thursday morning when he heard a thump. After checking to see what the noise could have been, he said he saw The post Desert Hot Springs residents make a horrific discovery appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Beating the heat amid another scorching weekend

Friday's weather drew a bit of variety-- clouds, sprinkling and later on the valley experienced very hot and humid conditions. "Walked outside- I was like, 'oh yeah, ok. I remember what this was like. I used to live in the tropics," Palm Springs resident, Richmond Curtiss said. "It’s my birthday weekend so we’re out here The post Beating the heat amid another scorching weekend appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The effort to develop a 4-year CSU campus in Coachella Valley builds local momentum

PALM DESERT, Calif. - "California State University Palm Desert" has a nice ring to it for locals who have thrown their support behind adopting a standalone 4-year university in the Coachella Valley. As of now, the campus in Palm Desert serves as a satellite location for CSU San Bernardino, more than 60 miles away. "Like The post The effort to develop a 4-year CSU campus in Coachella Valley builds local momentum appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

As the heat settles in, a 24-hour cooling center opens in Palm Springs

The summertime heat in the Coachella Valley is brutal for many, especially people experiencing homelessness. Cooling centers open in the summer for people to find relief. Tuesday, July 6th, a 24-hour cooling center will be available to people in the community at United Methodist Church of Palm Springs (1555 E. Alejo Rd.). This cooling center The post As the heat settles in, a 24-hour cooling center opens in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs reduces funding for CVEP as it grapples with economic development

Taking their seats in-person in city hall Thursday night, the Palm Pprings City Council grappled with the massive issue of economic development and what the city's broader goals are for diversification. The city's stake in the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, or CVEP, was up in the air with a vote being taken on continuing to The post Palm Springs reduces funding for CVEP as it grapples with economic development appeared first on KESQ.
California State
KESQ News Channel 3

Acqua California Bistro at the River reopens after 15 month closure

After 15 long months, Acqua California Bistro at the River is reopening its doors. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday afternoon with city officials and Acqua Founder Jerry Keller to welcome everyone back. Acqua is reopening with a three-course summer dinner specials just under 20-dollars which is served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday The post Acqua California Bistro at the River reopens after 15 month closure appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hottest June on record: Palm Springs, Thermal, Anza-Borrego

All three desert climate sites recorded their hottest June on record. The National Weather Service office in San Diego shared the graphic above which shows how they compare to each other. The mean temperature calculates the maximum and minimum temperature recorded each day of the month, then averages them together. Palm Springs had a mean The post Hottest June on record: Palm Springs, Thermal, Anza-Borrego appeared first on KESQ.
Animals
KESQ News Channel 3

Now Hiring: The Living Desert wants you to join their pack

They say it takes a village, but for this week's Now Hiring employer it takes a whole herd! The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is looking to fill positions in a variety of departments, from maintenance, to the garden department, and guest services. "People think about the zoo keeping aspect, caring for the animals. Here The post Now Hiring: The Living Desert wants you to join their pack appeared first on KESQ.
Calexico, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Calexico fire prompts East Valley residents to receive emergency notification

A fire in Calexico that lasted overnight resulted in several East Valley residents receiving an emergency notification. The notification told people to avoid the area for the next 12 hours, however was unclear where that area was exactly. The Emergency Management Department in Riverside County said the alert originated in Imperial County. The spokesperson explained, The post Calexico fire prompts East Valley residents to receive emergency notification appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

200+ Indio households received rental assistance from city’s partnership with Lift to Rise

More than 200 households in Indio have gotten rental assistance thanks to the city's partnership with Lift to Rise. Most of those households also received funding through an assistance program from riverside county -- that provided three months of rent for families impacted by coronavirus. Combining those funds, houses in Indio received more than a The post 200+ Indio households received rental assistance from city’s partnership with Lift to Rise appeared first on KESQ.

