Monarchs score 19 runs in dominating win over 316 Sluggers

HUTCHINSON – Even other teams in the Sunflower Collegiate League know the Hutchinson Monarchs can hit the ball well. The Monarchs, who are off to a good start in the series against one of the other top teams in the SCL, continued their dominance and brought out the big-boy bats, crushing balls left and right and combining for 19 runs scored in the 19-2 win over the 316 Sluggers Thursday night at Hobart-Detter Field.