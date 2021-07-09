Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

Monarchs score 19 runs in dominating win over 316 Sluggers

Hutchinson News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUTCHINSON – Even other teams in the Sunflower Collegiate League know the Hutchinson Monarchs can hit the ball well. The Monarchs, who are off to a good start in the series against one of the other top teams in the SCL, continued their dominance and brought out the big-boy bats, crushing balls left and right and combining for 19 runs scored in the 19-2 win over the 316 Sluggers Thursday night at Hobart-Detter Field.

