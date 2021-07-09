Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Cassidy Announces $1 Million to University of Louisiana at Lafayette for Hydrogen Technology Research

bossierpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced $1 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) to advance clean hydrogen technologies. ULL will develop high-performance metal-supported solid oxide electrolysis cells and innovative diagnostic methodologies to achieve net-zero or negative emissions. ULL is one of 31 projects using the nation’s vast fossil-fuel and power infrastructure for decarbonized energy and commodity production through development of technologies for the production, transport, storage and utilization of fossil-based hydrogen.

bossierpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Industry
Lafayette, LA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
Lafayette, LA
Industry
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cassidy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Technologies#Hydrogen Production#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Hydrogen Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge’s ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. He said in...
Posted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Hong Kong democracy crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions, posted by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy