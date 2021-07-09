Cassidy Announces $1 Million to University of Louisiana at Lafayette for Hydrogen Technology Research

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced $1 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) to advance clean hydrogen technologies. ULL will develop high-performance metal-supported solid oxide electrolysis cells and innovative diagnostic methodologies to achieve net-zero or negative emissions. ULL is one of 31 projects using the nation’s vast fossil-fuel and power infrastructure for decarbonized energy and commodity production through development of technologies for the production, transport, storage and utilization of fossil-based hydrogen.