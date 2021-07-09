Cancel
Accidents

Migrant shelter deemed total loss after fire

By Sumiko Keil
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 7 days ago
MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A migrant shelter in Mexicali is under investigation after it was engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

Cobina Posada del Migrante sheltered 152 migrants, including women and children. Thankfully no one was injured, but the director of the shelter, Tomas Diosdado, said the other side of the building housed women and children.

They believe the fire sparked from next door, where they claim there was a lot of trash and a tree next to the shelter that caught fire.

The migrants lost everything in the fire. If you would like to donate any items you can head to the Bienestar Community Center located in the Zona Centro of Mexicali or to the La Posada del Migrante shelter, located on Pedro Moreno Street #46 in Colonia Pueblo Nuevo.

