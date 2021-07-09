Cancel
Louisiana State

SITE NOMINCATIONS OPEN FOR LOUISIANA BIRDING TRAILS

 7 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are seeking site nominations to include in the redesigned Louisiana Birding Trails. The trails, originally launched 20 years ago, will be updated to include public and private sites known for exceptional birding and outdoor recreation. The update is part of a process to assess, evaluate, and redesign the existing trails. The project is funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

