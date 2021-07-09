No Spectators to Be Allowed at Tokyo Olympic Games

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- No spectators will be allowed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo when they begin in two weeks, organizers announced Thursday. The decision came after a new state of emergency was declared in the city due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, The New York Times reported. Last month, officials said they would allow domestic spectators, despite public fears that the Games would worsen the city's COVID-19 situation.