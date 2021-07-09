Cancel
No Spectators to Be Allowed at Tokyo Olympic Games

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- No spectators will be allowed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo when they begin in two weeks, organizers announced Thursday. The decision came after a new state of emergency was declared in the city due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, The New York Times reported. Last month, officials said they would allow domestic spectators, despite public fears that the Games would worsen the city's COVID-19 situation.

Yoshihide Suga
#Olympics#Tokyo#Healthday News#The New York Times#Japanese
Asia
Japan
Tokyo, JP
Sports
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
Sportssportspromedia.com

Athletes face do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo Olympics

Tray of medals will be prepared with disinfected gloves. Covid-19 cluster reported at Brazilian athletes hotel. Athletes who win medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will place their medals around their own necks to guard against the spread of Covid-19. Instead of shaking hands or embracing with dignitaries or past...
Public Healthsportspromedia.com

Tokyo 2020 bubble under stress as Thomas Bach reassures hosts

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has claimed Tokyo 2020 participants pose no risk of spreading Covid-19. In a meeting with Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, Bach stressed that the strict rules in the Tokyo 2020 playbooks to prevent infections are being enforced and are working. As Covid-19 cases in...
AsiaKELOLAND TV

South Korea removes controversial banners at Olympic village

SEOUL, South Korea (Associated Press) — South Korea’s Olympic committee says it has removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo which referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan. It followed an intervention from the International Olympic Committee which saw them as provocative. In agreeing to take...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Officials searching for Ugandan athlete missing near Olympic training camp

Officials announced that a Ugandan weight lifter who had been staying in western Japan was missing on Friday. The New York Times and Japanese Kyodo news agency report that 20-year-old athlete Julius Ssekitoleko was reported missing from his hotel located close to a nearby training camp around noon local time on Friday after he did not show up for coronavirus testing.
Photographycrossroadstoday.com

AP Week in Pictures: North America

JULY 9 – 15, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews.
SportsPosted by
B106

The Tokyo Olympic Games Will Go On But No Fans are Allowed

Sports without fans in the stands, sound familiar? If you've watched any sports at all in 2020 you know how weird that is. Looks like we'll be seeing more of that at this years Olympics in Tokyo. Okay, a show of hands, who will be watching The Summer Olympics in...

