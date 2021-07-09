Cancel
Say What?! Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Might Be the Most Unlikely Couple on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
 7 days ago
Shutterstock; ABC

Many surprising couples emerge during Bachelor in Paradise, but former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, Katie Thurston’s former contestant, have fans shook. See spoilers about the potential season 7 couple, if they get engaged and more below!

Becca, 31, and Thomas, 28, strike up a hot romance this summer in Mexico, but it does not last. The former leading lady breaks things off with the season 17 contestant before overnight dates, and they both leave single, according to Reality Steve.

Although neither contestant was announced in the original cast, the gossip outlet reported that Becca will arrive before the first rose ceremony. It’s unclear when Thomas makes his first appearance on the beach, but it sounds like it happens relatively quickly. It’s reported he opted to give the Minnesota native a rose after being briefly involved with Tammy Ly, a former contestant from Peter Weber’s season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKdps_0asOLVeR00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Thomas was considered a controversial contestant during Katie’s season before getting sent home during week 4’s rose ceremony. While he is extremely handsome and charming, he signaled some red flags for the Washington native, 30.

During an honesty-themed group date, the San Diego native surprised his fellow castmates when he admitted he joined the reality dating show to grow his “platform.” To add insult to injury, he told the other guys in the house that becoming the next Bachelor was “on [his] mind” when he was directly asked by Hunter Montgomery.

Katie told Thomas his “Bachelor audition [was] over” while eliminating him during the rose ceremony, calling him “selfish” and “a liar.”

Becca surprisingly defended Thomas after the episode aired during her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. She noted that most contestants know joining the show will help boost their social media followings, which opens up more opportunities. Nick Viall was also scratching his head over the storyline surrounding the contestant.

Katie further explained her reasoning for sending Thomas home during an appearance on Nick’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “One thing that I wish was shown that was kind of like the nail in the coffin for me was he was kind of mean to Tre [Cooper]. And Tre is like the most kind-hearted man, you know?” the reality babe said during the June 30 episode. “So once I heard that, I was like, if you can’t handle conversations — I’ve already experienced it first hand. Like you aren’t able to communicate in a normal, effective way … I don’t have time to waste and so I was like, ‘You gotta go.'”

As for Becca, she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen during the finale of season 14. The couple announced their split in summer 2020 after two years together.

The Bachelor Live On Stage star confessed that she has new standards when it comes to finding a life partner. “I’ve just really reined in what’s simply acceptable to me and what’s not,” the podcast host told Insider in January 2021.

Good luck to Becca and Thomas!

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
