Report: Dallas woman found with meth, heroin during traffic stop

Elizabeth Neely Deno

A Dallas woman was jailed for drug possession following an early morning traffic stop at Highway 278 and Coot’s Lake Road, according to Polk County Police reports.

Elizabeth Neely Deno, 26, of 91 Clear Creek Drive, Dallas, was jailed on felony charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession and use of drug-related objects after she was taken into custody on Thursday around 2 a.m. during a traffic stop.

Per Polk County Police reports, she was stopped for a busted passenger tail light. The reporting officer stated that he believed he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, which prompted a search of the car and three passengers.

Police did not report where drugs were found in their brief description of events on Thursday morning. However, Deno was placed under arrest at the scene after the search was concluded.

As of this report, Deno remained behind bars at the Polk County Jail on a $20,000 bond.





