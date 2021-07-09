Cheese Board With Smoked Trout, Potatoes & Eggs
Tinned fish is having a moment, and the moment is now. I scored a few tins of smoked rainbow trout from my friend Becca, co-owner of the fast-growing brand Fishwife This plate is loosely inspired by a tuna niçoise salad, incorporating meaty Castelvetrano olives, boiled potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and crunchy watermelon radishes. I added in feta cheese for a bit of creamy brine, and a garlic-herb cream cheese as a nod to my favorite bagel order. All together, we have a beautiful summery feast. —Marissa Mullen.food52.com
