Cheese Board With Smoked Trout, Potatoes & Eggs

By Marissa Mullen
Food52
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTinned fish is having a moment, and the moment is now. I scored a few tins of smoked rainbow trout from my friend Becca, co-owner of the fast-growing brand Fishwife This plate is loosely inspired by a tuna niçoise salad, incorporating meaty Castelvetrano olives, boiled potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and crunchy watermelon radishes. I added in feta cheese for a bit of creamy brine, and a garlic-herb cream cheese as a nod to my favorite bagel order. All together, we have a beautiful summery feast. —Marissa Mullen.

