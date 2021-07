Digital transformation expert Lynda J. Roth reveals what they must do now. As U.S. businesses reopen after the pandemic, they are doing so amidst changing expectations; consumers and business customers now expect to have the convenience of digital purchasing, delivery, or curbside pickup and they expect to have an in-store experience online. Employees expect to be able to work remotely. In addition, many of the distance requirements and sanitation processes in warehouses, factories, offices will likely become permanent.