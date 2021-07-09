Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dierks Bentley Crowns Luke Bryan ‘Funniest Person in Country Music’

By Amy Myers
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the CMAs ever decide to include superlatives in their awards, we’re voting for Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan as both “Dynamic Duo” and “Class Clowns.”. If you didn’t already know, the two country stars go together like fiddle and bow. Although it’s unclear how the duo originally met, we do know that the world is a better place now that the country stars are good friends. In fact, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan have become so close that they’ve even completed a bike race together.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

128K+
Followers
14K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Natchez Trace Century#Lukebryanonline#Dierksbentley#Cmt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Dierks Bentley Brings Daughter Evie on Stage To Sing 'Different for Girls'

Audience members attending Dierks Bentley's set during Chicago's Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, July 10 got a sweet surprise when the country star brought his 12-year-old daughter Evie out on stage to join him in singing his hit "Different for Girls." Evie, who is Bentley's oldest child, held her own with her dad on stage, showing off her impressive voice and proving that talent runs in the family.
Syracuse, NYwnypapers.com

Luke Bryan launches 'Proud To Be Right Here Tour'

Nearly 15 months after its planned launch in May 2020, ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan began his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” on Thursday in Syracuse with special guests Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack (through Aug. 14) and DJ Rock. Runaway June will join the tour on dates after Aug. 19. The tour is slated to run through Oct. 16 with a detour in September for the return of Bryan’s “Farm Tour.”
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Dolly Parton, Dierks Bentley and More Celebrate Freedom on Independence Day

Let freedom ring this summer as some of your favorite country stars are lighting the fireworks for the 4th of July holiday! Whether they be taking a day off from life on the road to enjoy the warm weather or packing in the patriotic parties for Independence Day, everyone is ready to honor the U.S. and its humble beginnings.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Luke Bryan Becomes First Major Country Artist to Resume Touring

More than a year after COVID-19 reached pandemic levels in the U.S., Luke Bryan has just become the first major country artist to resume concert touring in a large-scale way. His 2021 Proud to Be Right Here Tour of massive venues kicked off last week (July 8), and now the superstar is celebrating the milestone moment.
Music987thebull.com

Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival Unexpectedly Cancelled

DIERKS BENTLEY and LIVE NATION’s SEVEN PEAKS MUSIC FESTIVAL was abruptly canceled just eight weeks before it was set to take place over LABOR DAY weekend, and three weeks after tickets went on sale. Festival organizers shared the news on social media FRIDAY (7/9), citing “current capacity restrictions in place by local health officials.”
Musicwkml.com

17 Songs That Made Luke Bryan A Superstar

Who has more fun than Luke Bryan? You can hear it on his songs, see it on his social media almost daily and also feel it when you see him perform live. As Luke celebrates his 45th birthday today (7/17), we take a look at 17 songs that made him a country superstar.
hngnews.com

Statz farm ready to host country singer Luke Bryan for second time

Two years ago, most people in the area would have never assumed one of Wisconsin’s most popular country music concerts of the year would be held on a freshly-harvested sorghum field just outside the village-limits of Marshall. But on Sept. 26, 2019, 20,000 people showed up to watch Luke Bryan kick off his annual farm tour at the Statz Bros. Farm.
Buena Vista, COGazette

Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival returning to Buena Vista in 2021 with major star power

Country music star Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival is coming back to Buena Vista over Labor Day Weekend. The lineup includes Keith Urban, the Old Crow Medicine Show and Kip Moore for the fest, which Bentley started with Live Nation in 2018. Bentley told Billboard.com that he worried about the newer festival's status after having to take a break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CelebritiesPopculture

Dierks Bentley Breaks Some Bad News to Fans via Instagram

Country music star Dierks Bentley had some sad news to share with fans on Instagram Friday. The 2021 Seven Peaks Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado was canceled after Chaffee County officials decided not to lift capacity restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country's guidelines do not allow for gatherings of more than 5,000 people. Concert organizers were reportedly seeking a permit to allow up to 20,000 people to attend. Keith Urban and Old Crow Medicine Show were among the performers set for this year's festival.
Musicallaccess.com

Dierks Bentley

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Dierks Bentley has surprise-released the Bluegrass set, “Live From Telluride,” today (7/13). Recorded at last month’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the EP includes five tracks featuring The War And Treaty on vocals throughout, along with instrumentalist sisters Larkin Poe and mandolinist Sam Bush. "This...
TV & Videoscountry1037fm.com

Luke Bryan Starring In A New “Sitcom”

One of the things I love about Luke Bryan and his family is that they love to have fun and they certainly do not take themselves too seriously. Luke’s lovely wife Caroline is working hard to create content on her social media. She goes out of her way to make it fun. Recently she recreated the opening sequence of the sitcom Full House that most of us watched even just a little bit in the 90s.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Dierks Bentley’s Passion For Bluegrass Music Shines on Surprise LIVE FROM TELLURIDE EP Out Now

Five Live Tracks Taken From His Set at Last Month’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Include Special Guests The War And Treaty, Larkin Poe and Sam Bush. NASHVILLE, TN — Following multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley’s set last month at the 48th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival, he is releasing LIVE FROM TELLURIDE, available now. Known to “expose his many Country fans to the joys of bluegrass” (Bluegrass Today), he tapped The War And Treaty for their powerhouse vocals throughout, had multi-​instrumentalist sisters Larkin Poe join the band for the entire set and enlisted legendary grasser Sam Bush. The LIVE FROM TELLURIDE EP recorded during Bentley’s performance is now available at all digital platforms here. See a backstage clip of “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” here: https://youtu.be/jAkFktejD_s.
Musickizn.com

Caylee Hammack is Proud To Be On Tour With Luke Bryan

Country music tours are returning to venues near you, and along with fans being excited – the artists are just as happy to be back performing. Caylee Hammack is one of those singers who had her life and career interrupted for the last year and half, but she couldn’t be more happy about opening for Luke Bryan on his Proud To Be Right Here tour.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...

Comments / 0

Community Policy