Dierks Bentley Crowns Luke Bryan ‘Funniest Person in Country Music’

Five Live Tracks Taken From His Set at Last Month’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Include Special Guests The War And Treaty, Larkin Poe and Sam Bush. NASHVILLE, TN — Following multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley’s set last month at the 48th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival, he is releasing LIVE FROM TELLURIDE, available now. Known to “expose his many Country fans to the joys of bluegrass” (Bluegrass Today), he tapped The War And Treaty for their powerhouse vocals throughout, had multi-​instrumentalist sisters Larkin Poe join the band for the entire set and enlisted legendary grasser Sam Bush. The LIVE FROM TELLURIDE EP recorded during Bentley’s performance is now available at all digital platforms here. See a backstage clip of “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” here: https://youtu.be/jAkFktejD_s.