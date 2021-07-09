Dierks Bentley Crowns Luke Bryan ‘Funniest Person in Country Music’
If the CMAs ever decide to include superlatives in their awards, we’re voting for Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan as both “Dynamic Duo” and “Class Clowns.”. If you didn’t already know, the two country stars go together like fiddle and bow. Although it’s unclear how the duo originally met, we do know that the world is a better place now that the country stars are good friends. In fact, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan have become so close that they’ve even completed a bike race together.outsider.com
