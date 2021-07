A judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit seeking immediate public access to civil cases in Maine’s electronic court records system. Courthouse News Service, a national outlet that reports on civil court proceedings, filed a lawsuit in February to challenge a rule that originally would have allowed civil cases in Maine’s electronic court records system to be kept from public eye for weeks or even months after they are filed. The companies that own the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel and Sun Journal also were plaintiffs in the lawsuit, as was the Bangor Daily News.