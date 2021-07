Here are the stocks making notable moves on Thursday, July 15:. AMC Entertainment – Shares of the movie theater chain rebounded 7.7% to around $36 apiece after shedding 15% in the previous session. The price of the meme stock has been cut in half from its all-time high of $72.62 in early June. The shares have fallen about 37% in July alone amid a pullback in speculative names. GameStop, the original meme stock, is down nearly 25% this month.