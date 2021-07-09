Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

President Biden coming to Philadelphia to deliver speech on voting rights

By Michael Tanenbaum
phillyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday to deliver a speech on ballot access, fulfilling a pledge to address an increasingly partisan issue. The event comes as Republicans across the country have sought to tighten voting access in the aftermath of last November's presidential election. Biden has come under pressure for not taking a more active role in securing democratic rights.

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Campaign Finance#State Legislatures#Republicans#Senate#Democrats#Gop#The U S Supreme Court#White House#Https T Co Lzodtkpskt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown vows to challenge Big Tech, calls critical race theory an 'insult' to America

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown is hoping to challenge the Washington political class as a Republican Senate candidate in Nevada with his newly launched campaign. "I decided to run for U.S. Senate because the American people need a champion who will lead and serve them based off of shared values," Brown told Fox News during a phone interview. "We have had a political class that has neglected America's interests and values in exchange for political talking points and special interests groups. It's time for Americans to be represented by leaders who care about them and will, you know, address the issues that Americans are dealing with."
Virginia StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden to campaign with McAuliffe in Northern Virginia

President Biden is set to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia next Friday, according to McAuliffe's campaign. The campaign stop will mark the first time Biden has campaigned with McAuliffe during the 2021 campaign cycle. Biden told McAuliffe last month he was "all in"...
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Manchin says no filibuster exception for voting rights bill

Senator Joe Manchin said he wouldn’t carve out an exemption to the chamber’s filibuster rule for voting rights legislation, effectively dashing chances that Democrats could maneuver around Republican opposition to overhauling the nation’s elections laws. The West Virginia Democrat made the remarks after meeting with a group of Texas House...
Camarillo, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: Refusing to defend voting rights is unconstitutional. Biden needs to say that

To the editor: I wish that President Biden and others who talk about voting rights would just once in a while remind the public that four times in our constitutional amendments (the 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th) we find that the rights of citizens to vote shall not be “abridged” based on certain characteristics such as race or gender. And each time, the sentence, “The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation,” follows. (“Biden vows to protect right to vote from GOP limits,” July 13)
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden shifts from Obama when it comes to Senate

President Biden is handling the Senate in a vastly different way than his former boss, President Obama. The different tactics were on display Wednesday as Biden took a trip to his old stomping grounds, where he served for more than 30 years as a senator from Delaware and frequently made the trip up Pennsylvania Avenue as vice president to negotiate with lawmakers on key Obama administration priorities.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden due on Capitol Hill to sell multitrillion-dollar spending plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden heads to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to make the case for his sweeping, two-track infrastructure initiative, a day after leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion plan billed as the biggest boost in decades for U.S. families. Biden is due to attend a...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

McConnell: Biden voting rights speech 'utter nonsense'

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) knocked President Biden ’s voting rights speech as “utter nonsense” for calling the fight over voting laws the “most significant test to our democracy since the Civil War.”. “What utter nonsense. It would be laugh-out-loud funny if it wasn’t so completely and totally irresponsible,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy