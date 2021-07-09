President Biden coming to Philadelphia to deliver speech on voting rights

To the editor: I wish that President Biden and others who talk about voting rights would just once in a while remind the public that four times in our constitutional amendments (the 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th) we find that the rights of citizens to vote shall not be “abridged” based on certain characteristics such as race or gender. And each time, the sentence, “The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation,” follows. (“Biden vows to protect right to vote from GOP limits,” July 13)