Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

2021 Flames Draft Dark Horses: Janis Jérôme Moser

By Mike Gould
flamesnation.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRounds two through seven of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft will take place on July 24, 2021. The Calgary Flames currently possess a total of six picks in those rounds, having acquired the Edmonton Oilers’ third-round selection before trading their own fourth to the Los Angeles Kings. In this “Draft Dark Horses” series, our team of writers will evaluate some of the notable prospects projected to be available in the later rounds of the draft.

flamesnation.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janis Jérôme Moser
Person
Timo Meier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Nhl Team#Horse#The Edmonton Oilers#The Swiss National League#Nhl Entry Drafts#The World Juniors#Nl#Mckeen S Magazine#Josi#Elc#Swiss#U 20 World Juni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Handicapping the expansion draft and the Flames

Folks, we’re just eight days away from the NHL’s clubs setting their protection lists and 12 days away from the Seattle Kraken unveiling their selections in the expansion draft. As we approach the date that the NHL truly expands to 32 clubs, let’s take a look at the expansion process from a Calgary Flames perspective.
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: Flames shoot down Tkachuk speculation as NHL market heats up

During an interview on NHL Radio, TSN reporter Eric Francis didn’t doubt that Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk would return home to St. Louis and become a Blue some day. But Francis dismissed speculation that Tkachuk wants out now and the Blues could land him this summer. Francis asked Flames...
NHLYardbarker

Flames Have Multiple Options Heading Into the Draft

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving has never shied away from making big moves at the NHL Entry Draft. This year’s draft, scheduled for July 23-24, likely won’t be an exception. Let’s look at several approaches Treliving could take in the 59th NHL Entry Draft:. Trade Up in Draft Position.
NHLflamesnation.ca

The Flames probably won’t opt to protect a goalie and eight skaters

The Seattle Kraken will join the National Hockey League as a fully-fledged team in just over a week via an expansion draft. We’ve been mulling over the Calgary Flames’ protection options recently and we’re pretty confident of one thing: the Flames will opt to protect a goalie, three defensemen and seven skaters because they leave too many good players exposed by protecting a goalie and eight skaters.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flames’ Projected Protection List for the Kraken Expansion Draft

The Calgary Flames had a pretty easy go of the last expansion draft when the Vegas Golden Knights entered the league in the summer of 2017. The team had a few star players that were easily protected and high-profile rookies who did not meet the exposure requirement. General manager Brad Treliving even had to go out and sign a goalie who would never play for the team just so they had a goalie to expose at the draft. Moving into the summer of 2021, the story is much different for players and management.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flames 2020-21 Report Cards: Sean Monahan

It would be a major understatement to say Sean Monahan desperately needed a major bounceback heading into the 2020-21 NHL regular season. The 26-year-old centerman was coming off his lowest goal total and worst point output since his rookie season, and that had many Flames fans and hockey pundits questioning his long-term future in Calgary. Was his down year just a blip? Or was it the beginning of the end of Monahan’s tenure in the Stampede city?
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Roster Freeze Notes: Sharks, Flames, Dunn

With NHL Expansion Draft protection lists due at 4:00pm CT today, the league has enacted a freeze in all roster transactions that goes into effect in less than an hour from now at 2:00pm CT and lasts through Thursday morning after the Expansion Draft is complete. NHL teams are not taking this deadline lightly; numerous reports suggest that the trade market is no less than a complete frenzy right now as teams look to use their expansion flexibility (or lack thereof) to make deals before the clock runs out. Bally Sports’ Andy Strickland spoke with an agent who said he has never seen so many players available for trade from so many teams.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Two Forwards.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a couple of signings on Wednesday. Sweeney announced that the team has signed forwards Cameron Hughes and Joona Koppanen to one year two way deals. They both signed deals through the 2021-22 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $750,000.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Is the Arvidsson Trade a Sign of Things to Come?

The first domino fell in the National Hockey League’s summer trading frenzy that is expected and no, it didn’t include the Boston Bruins. However, even though it didn’t, it might be a sign of things to come for general manager Don Sweeney. Thursday morning, the Nashville Predators sent right wing...
NHLchatsports.com

Mark Giordano: a tale of two seasons (2021 year in review)

Mark Giordano’s tenure with the Calgary Flames brings to mind what is, in my opinion, the best episode of network TV ever produced: episode five of the fourth season of Lost, “The Constant.”. If any of us Flames fans were to have our consciousness sent through time, in order to...
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Hall Won't Be Back In Boston.

The Boston Bruins and forward Taylor Hall had a nice little run together after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Hall put up 8 goals and 14 points in 16 games during the regular season and added 3 goals and 5 points in 11 games during the playoff run.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Solidifying The Blueline

The Boston Bruins were uncharacteristically thin on serviceable defensemen this past season. With former captain, Zdeno Chara and power-play quarterback, Torey Krug both departing via free agency, in their wake, the burden of picking up the slack fell largely on young unproven players in Boston’s system, to varying degrees of success.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Should the Bruins go After This Restricted Free Agent?

At their closing media availability following their elimination to the New York Islanders in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and team President Can Neely both expressed that they would like to make another run for a championship with their core players.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Rangers, Canadiens, Ryan Suter News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs, including a free agent goalie target, plus updates regarding Zach Hyman. In other speculation, how many teams are interested in defenseman Ryan Suter? Are the Boston Bruins and Taylor Hall close to a contract extension? Finally, what are the New York Rangers asking for if they’re going to trade goaltender Alexander Georgiev.
NHLflamesnation.ca

2021 Flames First Round Targets: William Eklund

The first round of the 2021 NHL Draft will take place on July 23. Following the results of the draft lottery, the Flames hold the 12th overall selection and will have a chance to add a high-end prospect to their organization. Every year, there seems to be a polished, mature...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens Definitely Belong In Stanley Cup Final, Should Probably Be Leading Series

Jul 2, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports. When the 2020-21 season began, the Montreal Canadiens were no one’s Stanley Cup favourite. Many would have predicted they qualified for the playoffs in the Canadian Division, but not many people were picking them to go on a run to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHLflamesnation.ca

2021 Flames First Round Targets: Simon Edvinsson

The first round of the 2021 NHL Draft will take place on July 23. Following the results of the draft lottery, the Flames hold the 12th overall selection and will have a chance to add a high-end prospect to their organization. A few things that NHL scouts tend to love...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: NHL Trade Rumors; Bruins Linked To Hyman, Landeskog

The Boston Bruins have let it be known they will be active on the NHL trade market and in NHL free agency. Bruins GM Don Sweeney and team President Cam Neely have been in lockstep when it comes to improving the top 4 defensive and bottom 6 forward groups. The question now is, do they swing for the fences and acquire star players and mega contracts or focus more on role players?
NHLflamesnation.ca

Elias Lindholm proved himself at centre (2021 year in review)

Another season, another solid performance from Elias Lindholm. It seems he takes on whatever form the Flames need him to take on. The versatile Swede put together another solid campaign tying Johnny Gaudreau for the team lead in goals, playing in all situations, and was an exemplar of mistake-free, consistent hockey for the lion’s share of 2021. Let’s check in with the inaugural recipient of the Harley N. Hotchkiss Award.

Comments / 0

Community Policy