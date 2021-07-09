Here are the top Tysons Reporter stories of the week

The feller pictured below has allegedly been very busy messing with other people's property lately, according to Kennewick and Pasco police. Oh look, there's a Subaru in an open garage in West Pasco. I think I'll take it! Police are pretty sure that's exactly what he did because he was spotted at the Kennewick Walmart later, jumping into that stolen Subaru and driving off with the items he just stole from the Walmart! Busy, busy, busy! Later, Kennewick police saw that Subaru in the area of 10th and Vancouver. Naturally, he didn't like the fact that the officer pulled a U-turn and came after him. So he sped away. They finally did recover the Subaru empty and undamaged. This guy sure isn't going to stop. He's on a roll and feeling confident. Let's show him that he might get away briefly, but decent and honest people, with a little help from social media, will put him and his sticky fingers behind bars.