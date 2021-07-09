Cancel
Elvis Presley’s Long-Time Girlfriend Linda Thompson’s Throwback Photos Show Tender Moments With the King’s Daughter Lisa Marie

By Samantha Whidden
Linda Thompson, the long-time girlfriend of Elvis Presley recently took to Instagram to show the love between The King and his daughter, Lisa Marie. The post, which was dedicated to Lisa Marie for her birthday in February, shows tender moments of Linda, Lisa Marie, and Elvis Presley. “I am wishing you everything wonderful for you @lisampresley today on the occasion of your birthday today,” Thompson says. “And every single day of your life!”

