Elvis Presley’s Long-Time Girlfriend Linda Thompson’s Throwback Photos Show Tender Moments With the King’s Daughter Lisa Marie

You might not realize it, but Elvis Presley's granddaughter is one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors at the moment. Riley Keough, Presley's oldest grandchild, has appeared in a number of hit movies and is currently starring in the buzzed-about Zola, which was just released on June 30. But Riley isn't Elvis' only grandchild; Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley welcomed one child together, their daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and she went on to have four children of her own. Sadly, Lisa Marie's life has been marked by tragedy. Not only did she lose her father when she was young, but she recently lost one of her own children, who was only 27 when he died.