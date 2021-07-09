Toyota donates four cars to SKYCTC transportation programs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated four cars for automotive technology programs at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College. The vehicles donated include all-wheel and hybrids models of Camry and Rav4 and range from 2017-2021. These vehicles provide SKYCTC students the opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive world. SKYCTC could not have purchased vehicles as frequently as needed to keep up with technology, so Toyota’s donations ensure SKYCTC students are Training on the most current technology the automotive field.